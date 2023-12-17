Avera Medical Minute
One person dead after Hastings home explosion

Several fire crews are on the scene investigating the cause of an early morning house explosion.
By Lorena Carmona and Andrew Collins
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 6:59 AM CST|Updated: 24 hours ago
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - One person was found dead after an explosion at a home in Hastings on Sunday.

Hastings Public Information Manager Tony Herrman said crews were dispatched to 618 S. Boston Ave. for a reported explosion around 3:17 a.m.

Hastings Police said upon arrival on the scene, there was a secondary explosions that occurred within the home. The house collapsed and was destroyed due to the explosions. Based on initial investigations, it was determined that the explosions were caused by a destructive device.

The Nebraska State Patrol Bomb Squad and Nebraska State Fire Marshals Office were contacted to assist.

First responders remain on scene of a home explosion Sunday morning in Hastings.
First responders remain on scene of a home explosion Sunday morning in Hastings.(KSNB)

According to HPD, crews have been working to locate additional destructive devices and explosive material. At this time, an unidentified, deceased person has been located within the debris.

HPD said the Adams County Attorney’s Office/Coroner has been contacted due to the death investigation that the Hastings Police Department is overseeing. Law enforcement has secured the area and is investigating the scene.

The Nebraska State Patrol Bomb Squad has been assisting in the collection of evidence, testing of destructive devices and safe disposal of identified devices, at a controlled location.

Herrman said there are three occupants to the home, but that two of the occupants of the home were out of town. A third occupant was unaccounted for as early Sunday morning. It’s not known if the deceased person is an occupant of the home.

Responding units include Hastings Fire & Rescue, Hastings Police, Hastings Utilities, Nebraska State Patrol, State Fire Marshal’s Office, Adams County EMA and volunteer fire departments from Hastings Rural, Juniata and Glenvil. The Salvation Army also arrived on scene.

Adams County EMA Ron Pughes added that Nebraska Urban Search and Rescue team out of Lincoln has also been dispatched.

Explosion at a home located at 618 S Boston in Hastings early Sunday morning.
Explosion at a home located at 618 S Boston in Hastings early Sunday morning.(City of Hastings)

Herrman said there’s significant damage to the home with Hastings Police bringing out their drone team to get a look inside and see the main floor of the home had fallen into the basement.

Crews called to an explosion around 3:17 a.m. Sunday. First responders have started search operations as one person is unaccounted for.

Officials urge people to stay away from the area. There’s no evacuations at this point, but traffic is being rerouted away from the area.

It happened early Sunday at 618 S Boston Avenue.

