Plenty of pins at Washington Invitational

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The prep wrestling continued to get into full swing at Washington High School on Saturday with several teams coming in for the Warriors Invitational. Click on the video viewer above for highlights! Full team and individual results are below:

TEAM STANDINGS

Watertown Arrows in Washington Invitational (Dakota News Now)

Mitchell wins Washington Invitational (Dakota News Now)

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

BOYS

106

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Chase Mathews of Watertown

2nd Place - Braylon Schell of Watertown

3rd Place - Damian Janish of Yankton

4th Place - Blaze Sevigny of Mitchell

5th Place - Ayden Clodfelter of Vermillion

6th Place - Gabriel Herzog of Sioux Falls Roosevelt

1st Place Match

Chase Mathews (Watertown) 9-3, Fr. over Braylon Schell (Watertown) 3-1, 8th. (MD 11-1)

3rd Place Match

Damian Janish (Yankton) 9-6, Fr. over Blaze Sevigny (Mitchell) 4-8, 8th. (Dec 7-0)

5th Place Match

Ayden Clodfelter (Vermillion) 5-6, Fr. over Gabriel Herzog (Sioux Falls Roosevelt) 2-8, Fr. (Fall 4:45)

113

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Max Stroup of Watertown

2nd Place - Matt Roob of Vermillion

3rd Place - Landon Sopoci of Vermillion

4th Place - Kale Hofer of Mitchell

5th Place - Evan Mack of Watertown

6th Place - Brooks DeLozier of Yankton

1st Place Match

Max Stroup (Watertown) 9-2, Fr. over Matt Roob (Vermillion) 6-3, Fr. (MD 10-2)

3rd Place Match

Landon Sopoci (Vermillion) 3-2, 8th. over Kale Hofer (Mitchell) 4-5, Fr. (Dec 5-4)

5th Place Match

Evan Mack (Watertown) 2-2, 8th. over Brooks DeLozier (Yankton) 4-5, Fr. (Fall 0:35)

120

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Gage Lohr of Watertown

2nd Place - Kutler Swenson of Watertown

3rd Place - Ben Parsons of Sioux Falls Washington

4th Place - Devon Coke of Yankton

5th Place - Braxton Beach of Vermillion

1st Place Match

Gage Lohr (Watertown) 14-0, Fr. over Kutler Swenson (Watertown) 3-1, Fr. (Fall 1:26)

3rd Place Match

Ben Parsons (Sioux Falls Washington ) 8-9, Fr. over Devon Coke (Yankton) 7-4, Jr. (Fall 2:38)

5th Place Match

Braxton Beach (Vermillion) 5-4, 7th. over () , . (Bye)

126

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Sloan Johannsen of Watertown

2nd Place - Aidan Wells of Sioux Falls Jefferson

3rd Place - Riley Williams of Sioux Falls Washington

4th Place - Dax Gukeisen of Mitchell

5th Place - Caden Janssen of Yankton

6th Place - Colton Kline of Sioux Falls Roosevelt

1st Place Match

Sloan Johannsen (Watertown) 14-0, Sr. over Aidan Wells (Sioux Falls Jefferson) 13-5, Jr. (Dec 6-4)

3rd Place Match

Riley Williams (Sioux Falls Washington ) 8-12, Sr. over Dax Gukeisen (Mitchell) 3-7, Jr. (Fall 0:51)

5th Place Match

Caden Janssen (Yankton) 3-11, Fr. over Colton Kline (Sioux Falls Roosevelt) 0-10, So. (Fall 1:57)

132

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Derek Hanson of Watertown

2nd Place - Keslar Swenson of Watertown

3rd Place - Penn Long of Mitchell

4th Place - Elwood Face Jr of Sioux Falls Roosevelt

5th Place - Mekhi Morgado of Sioux Falls Washington

6th Place - Devan Martinez of Sioux Falls Roosevelt

1st Place Match

Derek Hanson (Watertown) 11-3, Sr. over Keslar Swenson (Watertown) 7-3, So. (Fall 3:42)

3rd Place Match

Penn Long (Mitchell) 8-4, Fr. over Elwood Face Jr (Sioux Falls Roosevelt) 3-8, So. (Fall 1:36)

5th Place Match

Mekhi Morgado (Sioux Falls Washington ) 6-12, So. over Devan Martinez (Sioux Falls Roosevelt) 7-6, Jr. (M. For.)

138

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Leo Stroup of Watertown

2nd Place - Brady Kuhnert of Sioux Falls Jefferson

3rd Place - Joelton Reimnitz-Hahn of Yankton

4th Place - Zack Brumnond of Sioux Falls Roosevelt

5th Place - Xavier Walker of Vermillion

6th Place - Sam Anderson of Watertown

1st Place Match

Leo Stroup (Watertown) 10-3, Jr. over Brady Kuhnert (Sioux Falls Jefferson) 8-8, Jr. (Fall 3:56)

3rd Place Match

Joelton Reimnitz-Hahn (Yankton) 10-4, So. over Zack Brumnond (Sioux Falls Roosevelt) 3-7, Sr. (Fall 1:24)

5th Place Match

Xavier Walker (Vermillion) 4-5, Fr. over Sam Anderson (Watertown) 4-3, So. (Dec 6-2)

144

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Dylan Sloan of Yankton

2nd Place - Benjamin Neilan of Sioux Falls Jefferson

3rd Place - Cooper Kettwig of Watertown

4th Place - Jackson Drotzman of Sioux Falls Washington

5th Place - Albert Ngandu of Sioux Falls Washington

1st Place Match

Dylan Sloan (Yankton) 10-4, Sr. over Benjamin Neilan (Sioux Falls Jefferson) 9-6, Sr. (Dec 4-0)

3rd Place Match

Cooper Kettwig (Watertown) 6-3, So. over Jackson Drotzman (Sioux Falls Washington ) 1-11, Fr. (Fall 0:18)

5th Place Match

Albert Ngandu (Sioux Falls Washington ) 1-4, Jr. over () , . (Bye)

150

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Bode Thurman of Yankton

2nd Place - Landen Lewis of Watertown

3rd Place - Owen Petersen of Watertown

4th Place - Samuel Martinez of Sioux Falls Jefferson

5th Place - Oscar Luque of Mitchell

1st Place Match

Bode Thurman (Yankton) 11-3, Jr. over Landen Lewis (Watertown) 7-6, Fr. (Dec 8-6)

3rd Place Match

Owen Petersen (Watertown) 3-2, So. over Samuel Martinez (Sioux Falls Jefferson) 1-8, Sr. (Fall 4:38)

5th Place Match

Oscar Luque (Mitchell) 1-10, So. over () , . (Bye)

157

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Michael Roob of Vermillion

2nd Place - Markus Pitkin of Watertown

3rd Place - Austin Osborn of Sioux Falls Jefferson

4th Place - Kellan Odell of Mitchell

5th Place - Josue GarciaGonzalez of Sioux Falls Jefferson

6th Place - Caden Kline of Sioux Falls Roosevelt

1st Place Match

Michael Roob (Vermillion) 8-0, Jr. over Markus Pitkin (Watertown) 7-5, So. (Dec 5-2)

3rd Place Match

Austin Osborn (Sioux Falls Jefferson) 8-5, Sr. over Kellan Odell (Mitchell) 3-9, Jr. (MD 15-6)

5th Place Match

Josue GarciaGonzalez (Sioux Falls Jefferson) 2-4, So. over Caden Kline (Sioux Falls Roosevelt) 1-7, Jr. (Fall 0:53)

165

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Tucker Urdahl of Watertown

2nd Place - Padraig Fulton of Vermillion

3rd Place - Judah Larson of Sioux Falls Jefferson

4th Place - Carter Dahl of Sioux Falls Jefferson

5th Place - Chase Howe of Yankton

6th Place - Braydon Pueppke of Sioux Falls Washington

1st Place Match

Tucker Urdahl (Watertown) 9-4, Sr. over Padraig Fulton (Vermillion) 7-2, Fr. (Fall 1:07)

3rd Place Match

Judah Larson (Sioux Falls Jefferson) 10-7, Jr. over Carter Dahl (Sioux Falls Jefferson) 4-3, Jr. (Dec 8-5)

5th Place Match

Chase Howe (Yankton) 9-6, Sr. over Braydon Pueppke (Sioux Falls Washington ) 7-13, Jr. (Fall 2:36)

175

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Lane Knutson of Sioux Falls Washington

2nd Place - Zander Eidem of Sioux Falls Washington

3rd Place - Sam Glesiah of Sioux Falls Jefferson

4th Place - Anneyso Ahmed of Sioux Falls Jefferson

5th Place - Caleb Lara of Vermillion

6th Place - Jackson Slowey of Yankton

1st Place Match

Lane Knutson (Sioux Falls Washington ) 14-2, Jr. over Zander Eidem (Sioux Falls Washington ) 15-3, Jr. (NC)

3rd Place Match

Sam Glesiah (Sioux Falls Jefferson) 10-6, Jr. over Anneyso Ahmed (Sioux Falls Jefferson) 4-3, Fr. (Dec 16-9)

5th Place Match

Caleb Lara (Vermillion) 3-2, So. over Jackson Slowey (Yankton) 3-11, Jr. (Dec 7-6)

190

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Landon VanRoekel of Sioux Falls Jefferson

2nd Place - Max Diedrichsen of Yankton

3rd Place - Sameer Hamed of Sioux Falls Jefferson

4th Place - Connor Degen of Mitchell

5th Place - Jensen Wientjes of Watertown

1st Place Match

Landon VanRoekel (Sioux Falls Jefferson) 9-5, Sr. over Max Diedrichsen (Yankton) 5-9, Jr. (Fall 0:49)

3rd Place Match

Sameer Hamed (Sioux Falls Jefferson) 3-4, So. over Connor Degen (Mitchell) 0-3, Sr. (For.)

5th Place Match

Jensen Wientjes (Watertown) 1-3, 8th. over () , . (Bye)

215

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Rollie French of Vermillion

2nd Place - Seth Foote of Mitchell

3rd Place - Myles Yitagesu of Sioux Falls Washington

4th Place - Hayes Petersen of Sioux Falls Washington

5th Place - Ethan Wientjes of Watertown

6th Place - Landon Duran of Sioux Falls Jefferson

1st Place Match

Rollie French (Vermillion) 8-0, Jr. over Seth Foote (Mitchell) 6-1, Sr. (Dec 4-1)

3rd Place Match

Myles Yitagesu (Sioux Falls Washington ) 9-8, Jr. over Hayes Petersen (Sioux Falls Washington ) 11-5, Fr. (Dec 3-2)

5th Place Match

Ethan Wientjes (Watertown) 4-7, Jr. over Landon Duran (Sioux Falls Jefferson) 3-10, Sr. (Fall 3:40)

285

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Rocky Clark of Mitchell

2nd Place - Edly Amaro of Yankton

3rd Place - Connor Mattson of Vermillion

4th Place - Noah Duran of Sioux Falls Jefferson

5th Place - Tayten Gran of Sioux Falls Washington

6th Place - Nathan Randall of Watertown

1st Place Match

Rocky Clark (Mitchell) 9-2, Fr. over Edly Amaro (Yankton) 11-3, So. (Fall 4:25)

3rd Place Match

Connor Mattson (Vermillion) 4-2, Sr. over Noah Duran (Sioux Falls Jefferson) 7-7, So. (Fall 2:56)

5th Place Match

Tayten Gran (Sioux Falls Washington ) 5-11, Jr. over Nathan Randall (Watertown) 1-4, Jr. (Fall 0:22)

GIRLS INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

114

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Payton Raastad of Sioux Falls Washington

2nd Place - McKyla Linke of Mitchell

Round 1

Payton Raastad (Sioux Falls Washington ) 4-7, Fr. over McKyla Linke (Mitchell) 2-4, Fr. (Dec 11-4)

Round 2

Payton Raastad (Sioux Falls Washington ) 4-7, Fr. over McKyla Linke (Mitchell) 2-4, Fr. (Fall 4:40)

Round 3

This match has not been wrestled yet.

120

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Frankie Kranz of Mitchell

2nd Place - Olivia Kolbrek of Sioux Falls Washington

3rd Place - SageLynn Culley of Sioux Falls Roosevelt

4th Place - Monica Massey of Yankton

Round 1

Olivia Kolbrek (Sioux Falls Washington ) 9-4, So. over SageLynn Culley (Sioux Falls Roosevelt) 3-3, Jr. (Fall 3:20)

Frankie Kranz (Mitchell) 7-2, Fr. over Monica Massey (Yankton) 7-6, Sr. (Fall 1:00)

Round 2

Frankie Kranz (Mitchell) 7-2, Fr. over Olivia Kolbrek (Sioux Falls Washington ) 9-4, So. (Fall 4:46)

SageLynn Culley (Sioux Falls Roosevelt) 3-3, Jr. over Monica Massey (Yankton) 7-6, Sr. (Fall 2:46)

Round 3

Olivia Kolbrek (Sioux Falls Washington ) 9-4, So. over Monica Massey (Yankton) 7-6, Sr. (Fall 3:28)

Frankie Kranz (Mitchell) 7-2, Fr. over SageLynn Culley (Sioux Falls Roosevelt) 3-3, Jr. (Fall 1:41)

126

Guaranteed Places

No wrestlers are guaranteed any place.

1st Place Match

This match has not been wrestled yet.

3rd Place Match

This match has not been wrestled yet.

5th Place Match

This match has not been wrestled yet.

132

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Danny Borja of Mitchell

2nd Place - Rachel Dagel of Sioux Falls Roosevelt

3rd Place - Jaelyn Carrizales of Sioux Falls Roosevelt

4th Place - Liliana Luque of Mitchell

Round 1

Danny Borja (Mitchell) 12-1, So. over Rachel Dagel (Sioux Falls Roosevelt) 4-4, Jr. (Fall 1:02)

Jaelyn Carrizales (Sioux Falls Roosevelt) 3-5, Sr. over Liliana Luque (Mitchell) 0-5, Fr. (Dec 14-13)

Round 2

Danny Borja (Mitchell) 12-1, So. over Liliana Luque (Mitchell) 0-5, Fr. (For.)

Rachel Dagel (Sioux Falls Roosevelt) 4-4, Jr. over Jaelyn Carrizales (Sioux Falls Roosevelt) 3-5, Sr. (Dec 6-4)

Round 3

Danny Borja (Mitchell) 12-1, So. over Jaelyn Carrizales (Sioux Falls Roosevelt) 3-5, Sr. (MD 17-9)

Rachel Dagel (Sioux Falls Roosevelt) 4-4, Jr. over Liliana Luque (Mitchell) 0-5, Fr. (For.)

138

Guaranteed Places

No wrestlers are guaranteed any place.

1st Place Match

This match has not been wrestled yet.

3rd Place Match

This match has not been wrestled yet.

5th Place Match

This match has not been wrestled yet.

145

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Winry Yaggie of Yankton

2nd Place - Jaclyn Kyte of Yankton

3rd Place - Saphera Reid of Sioux Falls Jefferson

4th Place - Tiana Benton of Mitchell

Round 1

Jaclyn Kyte (Yankton) 11-2, Fr. over Tiana Benton (Mitchell) 0-6, Fr. (Fall 0:22)

Winry Yaggie (Yankton) 9-0, 7th. over Saphera Reid (Sioux Falls Jefferson) 2-10, Fr. (For.)

Round 2

Jaclyn Kyte (Yankton) 11-2, Fr. over Saphera Reid (Sioux Falls Jefferson) 2-10, Fr. (Fall 0:30)

Winry Yaggie (Yankton) 9-0, 7th. over Tiana Benton (Mitchell) 0-6, Fr. (Fall 0:00)

Round 3

Winry Yaggie (Yankton) 9-0, 7th. over Jaclyn Kyte (Yankton) 11-2, Fr. (Fall 3:31)

Saphera Reid (Sioux Falls Jefferson) 2-10, Fr. over Tiana Benton (Mitchell) 0-6, Fr. (Fall 1:53)

152

Guaranteed Places

No wrestlers are guaranteed any place.

1st Place Match

This match has not been wrestled yet.

3rd Place Match

This match has not been wrestled yet.

5th Place Match

This match has not been wrestled yet.

165

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Taylor DeJong of Mitchell

2nd Place - Blair Merkwan of Vermillion

Round 1

Taylor DeJong (Mitchell) 3-4, So. over Blair Merkwan (Vermillion) 3-2, 7th. (Fall 4:46)

Round 2

Blair Merkwan (Vermillion) 3-2, 7th. over Taylor DeJong (Mitchell) 3-4, So. (Fall 3:27)

Round 3

Taylor DeJong (Mitchell) 3-4, So. over Blair Merkwan (Vermillion) 3-2, 7th. (Fall 1:06)

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.