Plenty of pins at Washington Invitational
Watertown boys and Mitchell girls win team titles
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 2:26 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The prep wrestling continued to get into full swing at Washington High School on Saturday with several teams coming in for the Warriors Invitational. Click on the video viewer above for highlights! Full team and individual results are below:
TEAM STANDINGS
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
BOYS
106
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Chase Mathews of Watertown
- 2nd Place - Braylon Schell of Watertown
- 3rd Place - Damian Janish of Yankton
- 4th Place - Blaze Sevigny of Mitchell
- 5th Place - Ayden Clodfelter of Vermillion
- 6th Place - Gabriel Herzog of Sioux Falls Roosevelt
1st Place Match
- Chase Mathews (Watertown) 9-3, Fr. over Braylon Schell (Watertown) 3-1, 8th. (MD 11-1)
3rd Place Match
- Damian Janish (Yankton) 9-6, Fr. over Blaze Sevigny (Mitchell) 4-8, 8th. (Dec 7-0)
5th Place Match
- Ayden Clodfelter (Vermillion) 5-6, Fr. over Gabriel Herzog (Sioux Falls Roosevelt) 2-8, Fr. (Fall 4:45)
113
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Max Stroup of Watertown
- 2nd Place - Matt Roob of Vermillion
- 3rd Place - Landon Sopoci of Vermillion
- 4th Place - Kale Hofer of Mitchell
- 5th Place - Evan Mack of Watertown
- 6th Place - Brooks DeLozier of Yankton
1st Place Match
- Max Stroup (Watertown) 9-2, Fr. over Matt Roob (Vermillion) 6-3, Fr. (MD 10-2)
3rd Place Match
- Landon Sopoci (Vermillion) 3-2, 8th. over Kale Hofer (Mitchell) 4-5, Fr. (Dec 5-4)
5th Place Match
- Evan Mack (Watertown) 2-2, 8th. over Brooks DeLozier (Yankton) 4-5, Fr. (Fall 0:35)
120
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Gage Lohr of Watertown
- 2nd Place - Kutler Swenson of Watertown
- 3rd Place - Ben Parsons of Sioux Falls Washington
- 4th Place - Devon Coke of Yankton
- 5th Place - Braxton Beach of Vermillion
1st Place Match
- Gage Lohr (Watertown) 14-0, Fr. over Kutler Swenson (Watertown) 3-1, Fr. (Fall 1:26)
3rd Place Match
- Ben Parsons (Sioux Falls Washington ) 8-9, Fr. over Devon Coke (Yankton) 7-4, Jr. (Fall 2:38)
5th Place Match
- Braxton Beach (Vermillion) 5-4, 7th. over () , . (Bye)
126
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Sloan Johannsen of Watertown
- 2nd Place - Aidan Wells of Sioux Falls Jefferson
- 3rd Place - Riley Williams of Sioux Falls Washington
- 4th Place - Dax Gukeisen of Mitchell
- 5th Place - Caden Janssen of Yankton
- 6th Place - Colton Kline of Sioux Falls Roosevelt
1st Place Match
- Sloan Johannsen (Watertown) 14-0, Sr. over Aidan Wells (Sioux Falls Jefferson) 13-5, Jr. (Dec 6-4)
3rd Place Match
- Riley Williams (Sioux Falls Washington ) 8-12, Sr. over Dax Gukeisen (Mitchell) 3-7, Jr. (Fall 0:51)
5th Place Match
- Caden Janssen (Yankton) 3-11, Fr. over Colton Kline (Sioux Falls Roosevelt) 0-10, So. (Fall 1:57)
132
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Derek Hanson of Watertown
- 2nd Place - Keslar Swenson of Watertown
- 3rd Place - Penn Long of Mitchell
- 4th Place - Elwood Face Jr of Sioux Falls Roosevelt
- 5th Place - Mekhi Morgado of Sioux Falls Washington
- 6th Place - Devan Martinez of Sioux Falls Roosevelt
1st Place Match
- Derek Hanson (Watertown) 11-3, Sr. over Keslar Swenson (Watertown) 7-3, So. (Fall 3:42)
3rd Place Match
- Penn Long (Mitchell) 8-4, Fr. over Elwood Face Jr (Sioux Falls Roosevelt) 3-8, So. (Fall 1:36)
5th Place Match
- Mekhi Morgado (Sioux Falls Washington ) 6-12, So. over Devan Martinez (Sioux Falls Roosevelt) 7-6, Jr. (M. For.)
138
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Leo Stroup of Watertown
- 2nd Place - Brady Kuhnert of Sioux Falls Jefferson
- 3rd Place - Joelton Reimnitz-Hahn of Yankton
- 4th Place - Zack Brumnond of Sioux Falls Roosevelt
- 5th Place - Xavier Walker of Vermillion
- 6th Place - Sam Anderson of Watertown
1st Place Match
- Leo Stroup (Watertown) 10-3, Jr. over Brady Kuhnert (Sioux Falls Jefferson) 8-8, Jr. (Fall 3:56)
3rd Place Match
- Joelton Reimnitz-Hahn (Yankton) 10-4, So. over Zack Brumnond (Sioux Falls Roosevelt) 3-7, Sr. (Fall 1:24)
5th Place Match
- Xavier Walker (Vermillion) 4-5, Fr. over Sam Anderson (Watertown) 4-3, So. (Dec 6-2)
144
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Dylan Sloan of Yankton
- 2nd Place - Benjamin Neilan of Sioux Falls Jefferson
- 3rd Place - Cooper Kettwig of Watertown
- 4th Place - Jackson Drotzman of Sioux Falls Washington
- 5th Place - Albert Ngandu of Sioux Falls Washington
1st Place Match
- Dylan Sloan (Yankton) 10-4, Sr. over Benjamin Neilan (Sioux Falls Jefferson) 9-6, Sr. (Dec 4-0)
3rd Place Match
- Cooper Kettwig (Watertown) 6-3, So. over Jackson Drotzman (Sioux Falls Washington ) 1-11, Fr. (Fall 0:18)
5th Place Match
- Albert Ngandu (Sioux Falls Washington ) 1-4, Jr. over () , . (Bye)
150
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Bode Thurman of Yankton
- 2nd Place - Landen Lewis of Watertown
- 3rd Place - Owen Petersen of Watertown
- 4th Place - Samuel Martinez of Sioux Falls Jefferson
- 5th Place - Oscar Luque of Mitchell
1st Place Match
- Bode Thurman (Yankton) 11-3, Jr. over Landen Lewis (Watertown) 7-6, Fr. (Dec 8-6)
3rd Place Match
- Owen Petersen (Watertown) 3-2, So. over Samuel Martinez (Sioux Falls Jefferson) 1-8, Sr. (Fall 4:38)
5th Place Match
- Oscar Luque (Mitchell) 1-10, So. over () , . (Bye)
157
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Michael Roob of Vermillion
- 2nd Place - Markus Pitkin of Watertown
- 3rd Place - Austin Osborn of Sioux Falls Jefferson
- 4th Place - Kellan Odell of Mitchell
- 5th Place - Josue GarciaGonzalez of Sioux Falls Jefferson
- 6th Place - Caden Kline of Sioux Falls Roosevelt
1st Place Match
- Michael Roob (Vermillion) 8-0, Jr. over Markus Pitkin (Watertown) 7-5, So. (Dec 5-2)
3rd Place Match
- Austin Osborn (Sioux Falls Jefferson) 8-5, Sr. over Kellan Odell (Mitchell) 3-9, Jr. (MD 15-6)
5th Place Match
- Josue GarciaGonzalez (Sioux Falls Jefferson) 2-4, So. over Caden Kline (Sioux Falls Roosevelt) 1-7, Jr. (Fall 0:53)
165
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Tucker Urdahl of Watertown
- 2nd Place - Padraig Fulton of Vermillion
- 3rd Place - Judah Larson of Sioux Falls Jefferson
- 4th Place - Carter Dahl of Sioux Falls Jefferson
- 5th Place - Chase Howe of Yankton
- 6th Place - Braydon Pueppke of Sioux Falls Washington
1st Place Match
- Tucker Urdahl (Watertown) 9-4, Sr. over Padraig Fulton (Vermillion) 7-2, Fr. (Fall 1:07)
3rd Place Match
- Judah Larson (Sioux Falls Jefferson) 10-7, Jr. over Carter Dahl (Sioux Falls Jefferson) 4-3, Jr. (Dec 8-5)
5th Place Match
- Chase Howe (Yankton) 9-6, Sr. over Braydon Pueppke (Sioux Falls Washington ) 7-13, Jr. (Fall 2:36)
175
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Lane Knutson of Sioux Falls Washington
- 2nd Place - Zander Eidem of Sioux Falls Washington
- 3rd Place - Sam Glesiah of Sioux Falls Jefferson
- 4th Place - Anneyso Ahmed of Sioux Falls Jefferson
- 5th Place - Caleb Lara of Vermillion
- 6th Place - Jackson Slowey of Yankton
1st Place Match
- Lane Knutson (Sioux Falls Washington ) 14-2, Jr. over Zander Eidem (Sioux Falls Washington ) 15-3, Jr. (NC)
3rd Place Match
- Sam Glesiah (Sioux Falls Jefferson) 10-6, Jr. over Anneyso Ahmed (Sioux Falls Jefferson) 4-3, Fr. (Dec 16-9)
5th Place Match
- Caleb Lara (Vermillion) 3-2, So. over Jackson Slowey (Yankton) 3-11, Jr. (Dec 7-6)
190
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Landon VanRoekel of Sioux Falls Jefferson
- 2nd Place - Max Diedrichsen of Yankton
- 3rd Place - Sameer Hamed of Sioux Falls Jefferson
- 4th Place - Connor Degen of Mitchell
- 5th Place - Jensen Wientjes of Watertown
1st Place Match
- Landon VanRoekel (Sioux Falls Jefferson) 9-5, Sr. over Max Diedrichsen (Yankton) 5-9, Jr. (Fall 0:49)
3rd Place Match
- Sameer Hamed (Sioux Falls Jefferson) 3-4, So. over Connor Degen (Mitchell) 0-3, Sr. (For.)
5th Place Match
- Jensen Wientjes (Watertown) 1-3, 8th. over () , . (Bye)
215
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Rollie French of Vermillion
- 2nd Place - Seth Foote of Mitchell
- 3rd Place - Myles Yitagesu of Sioux Falls Washington
- 4th Place - Hayes Petersen of Sioux Falls Washington
- 5th Place - Ethan Wientjes of Watertown
- 6th Place - Landon Duran of Sioux Falls Jefferson
1st Place Match
- Rollie French (Vermillion) 8-0, Jr. over Seth Foote (Mitchell) 6-1, Sr. (Dec 4-1)
3rd Place Match
- Myles Yitagesu (Sioux Falls Washington ) 9-8, Jr. over Hayes Petersen (Sioux Falls Washington ) 11-5, Fr. (Dec 3-2)
5th Place Match
- Ethan Wientjes (Watertown) 4-7, Jr. over Landon Duran (Sioux Falls Jefferson) 3-10, Sr. (Fall 3:40)
285
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Rocky Clark of Mitchell
- 2nd Place - Edly Amaro of Yankton
- 3rd Place - Connor Mattson of Vermillion
- 4th Place - Noah Duran of Sioux Falls Jefferson
- 5th Place - Tayten Gran of Sioux Falls Washington
- 6th Place - Nathan Randall of Watertown
1st Place Match
- Rocky Clark (Mitchell) 9-2, Fr. over Edly Amaro (Yankton) 11-3, So. (Fall 4:25)
3rd Place Match
- Connor Mattson (Vermillion) 4-2, Sr. over Noah Duran (Sioux Falls Jefferson) 7-7, So. (Fall 2:56)
5th Place Match
- Tayten Gran (Sioux Falls Washington ) 5-11, Jr. over Nathan Randall (Watertown) 1-4, Jr. (Fall 0:22)
GIRLS INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
114
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Payton Raastad of Sioux Falls Washington
- 2nd Place - McKyla Linke of Mitchell
Round 1
- Payton Raastad (Sioux Falls Washington ) 4-7, Fr. over McKyla Linke (Mitchell) 2-4, Fr. (Dec 11-4)
Round 2
- Payton Raastad (Sioux Falls Washington ) 4-7, Fr. over McKyla Linke (Mitchell) 2-4, Fr. (Fall 4:40)
Round 3
- This match has not been wrestled yet.
120
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Frankie Kranz of Mitchell
- 2nd Place - Olivia Kolbrek of Sioux Falls Washington
- 3rd Place - SageLynn Culley of Sioux Falls Roosevelt
- 4th Place - Monica Massey of Yankton
Round 1
- Olivia Kolbrek (Sioux Falls Washington ) 9-4, So. over SageLynn Culley (Sioux Falls Roosevelt) 3-3, Jr. (Fall 3:20)
- Frankie Kranz (Mitchell) 7-2, Fr. over Monica Massey (Yankton) 7-6, Sr. (Fall 1:00)
Round 2
- Frankie Kranz (Mitchell) 7-2, Fr. over Olivia Kolbrek (Sioux Falls Washington ) 9-4, So. (Fall 4:46)
- SageLynn Culley (Sioux Falls Roosevelt) 3-3, Jr. over Monica Massey (Yankton) 7-6, Sr. (Fall 2:46)
Round 3
- Olivia Kolbrek (Sioux Falls Washington ) 9-4, So. over Monica Massey (Yankton) 7-6, Sr. (Fall 3:28)
- Frankie Kranz (Mitchell) 7-2, Fr. over SageLynn Culley (Sioux Falls Roosevelt) 3-3, Jr. (Fall 1:41)
126
Guaranteed Places
- No wrestlers are guaranteed any place.
1st Place Match
- This match has not been wrestled yet.
3rd Place Match
- This match has not been wrestled yet.
5th Place Match
- This match has not been wrestled yet.
132
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Danny Borja of Mitchell
- 2nd Place - Rachel Dagel of Sioux Falls Roosevelt
- 3rd Place - Jaelyn Carrizales of Sioux Falls Roosevelt
- 4th Place - Liliana Luque of Mitchell
Round 1
- Danny Borja (Mitchell) 12-1, So. over Rachel Dagel (Sioux Falls Roosevelt) 4-4, Jr. (Fall 1:02)
- Jaelyn Carrizales (Sioux Falls Roosevelt) 3-5, Sr. over Liliana Luque (Mitchell) 0-5, Fr. (Dec 14-13)
Round 2
- Danny Borja (Mitchell) 12-1, So. over Liliana Luque (Mitchell) 0-5, Fr. (For.)
- Rachel Dagel (Sioux Falls Roosevelt) 4-4, Jr. over Jaelyn Carrizales (Sioux Falls Roosevelt) 3-5, Sr. (Dec 6-4)
Round 3
- Danny Borja (Mitchell) 12-1, So. over Jaelyn Carrizales (Sioux Falls Roosevelt) 3-5, Sr. (MD 17-9)
- Rachel Dagel (Sioux Falls Roosevelt) 4-4, Jr. over Liliana Luque (Mitchell) 0-5, Fr. (For.)
138
Guaranteed Places
- No wrestlers are guaranteed any place.
1st Place Match
- This match has not been wrestled yet.
3rd Place Match
- This match has not been wrestled yet.
5th Place Match
- This match has not been wrestled yet.
145
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Winry Yaggie of Yankton
- 2nd Place - Jaclyn Kyte of Yankton
- 3rd Place - Saphera Reid of Sioux Falls Jefferson
- 4th Place - Tiana Benton of Mitchell
Round 1
- Jaclyn Kyte (Yankton) 11-2, Fr. over Tiana Benton (Mitchell) 0-6, Fr. (Fall 0:22)
- Winry Yaggie (Yankton) 9-0, 7th. over Saphera Reid (Sioux Falls Jefferson) 2-10, Fr. (For.)
Round 2
- Jaclyn Kyte (Yankton) 11-2, Fr. over Saphera Reid (Sioux Falls Jefferson) 2-10, Fr. (Fall 0:30)
- Winry Yaggie (Yankton) 9-0, 7th. over Tiana Benton (Mitchell) 0-6, Fr. (Fall 0:00)
Round 3
- Winry Yaggie (Yankton) 9-0, 7th. over Jaclyn Kyte (Yankton) 11-2, Fr. (Fall 3:31)
- Saphera Reid (Sioux Falls Jefferson) 2-10, Fr. over Tiana Benton (Mitchell) 0-6, Fr. (Fall 1:53)
152
Guaranteed Places
- No wrestlers are guaranteed any place.
1st Place Match
- This match has not been wrestled yet.
3rd Place Match
- This match has not been wrestled yet.
5th Place Match
- This match has not been wrestled yet.
165
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Taylor DeJong of Mitchell
- 2nd Place - Blair Merkwan of Vermillion
Round 1
- Taylor DeJong (Mitchell) 3-4, So. over Blair Merkwan (Vermillion) 3-2, 7th. (Fall 4:46)
Round 2
- Blair Merkwan (Vermillion) 3-2, 7th. over Taylor DeJong (Mitchell) 3-4, So. (Fall 3:27)
Round 3
- Taylor DeJong (Mitchell) 3-4, So. over Blair Merkwan (Vermillion) 3-2, 7th. (Fall 1:06)
