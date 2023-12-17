Avera Medical Minute
Seniors emotion in final home game played big role in SDSU's peak performance

Jackrabbits will play Montana in FCS National Championship Game
Jackrabbits will face Montana in FCS National Championship Game
By Zach Borg
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 11:44 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota State football team started 2023 by victory in the FCS National Championship game BACKon January 8th.

They ended the year with a victory in the FCS Semifinals that will give them a chance to defend that title in 2024.

The Jackrabbits crushed Albany last night 59-0 to secure their third trip to the national title game in four seasons. It was their most dominant and complete performance of a perfect season in which the team scored touchdowns on offense, defense and special teams and outgained the Great Danes two to one.

Though they still have one big prize left to win down in Frisco, it was certainly an emotional scene for this team in their final home game, especially for the seniors who will never play at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium again.

On Saturday the Jackrabbits sat back and watched to see who they would face in the FCS National Championship game as North Dakota State visited Montana. The Grizzlies pulled out a 31-29 double overtime win to earn a date with Jacks on Saturday, January 7th, 2024 in Frisco, Texas on KSFY.

