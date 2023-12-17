SMSU sweeps basketball doubleheader at Augustana

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - MENS RECAP

The Southwest Minnesota State men’s basketball team showed resilience on Saturday evening, defeating Augustana in NSIC men’s basketball inside the Sanford Pentagon by a score of 71-62.

SMSU jumps to a 4-3 league mark and moves to 7-4 overall. Augustana drops to 6-6 overall, 2-5 NSIC.

Jake Phipps had a big game for the Mustangs, recording 19 points on 6 of 11 shots, while grabbing eight rebounds. Cliff Cofield chipped in with 17 points, a team-high eight assists, while pulling down eight rebounds. Mason Lund collected 11 points in the affair in addition to his seven rebounds. Kyle Luedtke rounded out the top SMSU scorers with 10 points and three rebounds.

SMSU shot 42 percent (23 of 55) from the field with eight 3-pointers while losing the rebound battle to the Vikings by two rebounds. AU closed the game shooting 33 percent (20 of 60), while making 4 of 16 shots from 3-point range. Arhman Lewis led the Vikings with 16 points, making 6 of 14 from the field.

Augustana scored the game’s first points but eventually fell to a 3-2 disadvantage with just under a minute drained off the clock following a 3-pointer by Luedtke.

SMSU and AU traded punches for the first 12 minutes of the half before the score settled at 20-20 with eight and a half minutes remaining in the period. SMSU would explode into a 13-3 run for the next four minutes en route to building a 10 point advantage.

The Vikings wouldn’t go away, using a 6-2 run to move the score to 35-29 at the half.

The Mustangs reclaimed momentum in the early minutes of the second half, scoring three straight layups. Isaac Fink drained a three to put an end to the run, which was followed quickly by a Mustang score to bring the game to 46-34 with 17 minutes remaining.

Augustana pursued a 8-4 run for four minutes to bring the score to 50-42 at the first media timeout. SMSU would go on a mini run of its own with just over 10 minutes to play before Augustana cut the momentum with a 3-pointer from Arhman Lewis.

Dunwa Omot drained a three with just over six minutes left in the game to push the SMSU lead to 61-53. Jake Phipps followed the score with a layup to put the Mustangs up by 10 points for the second time in the game.

Jadan Graves nailed a jumper following the third media timeout to pull the Vikings within six. SMSU would close the game with a 7-4 run, with Cofield sealing the deal at the foul line.

UP NEXT

SMSU will close its pre-holiday schedule with two non-conference games in Wisconsin Dells, Wis., on Monday and Tuesday against Lake Superior State and Maryville (Mo.).

WOMENS RECAP

The Southwest Minnesota State women’s basketball team extended its winning streak to four on Saturday night with a 76-66 victory over Augustana in NSIC women’s basketball inside the Sanford Pentagon.

SMSU, now 6-6 overall and 5-2 in NSIC play, was led by Bri Stoltzman with 19 points on 8 of 16 shooting with two 3-pointers. Madison Gehloff scored 15 points on 6 of 13 shooting with three makes at the foul line and seven rebounds. Sam Wall recorded 14 points as well, while adding a steal and an assist. Kenzie Jones rounded out the top Mustang attackers with 13 points, adding four rebounds and an assist.

The Mustangs finished the game shooting 41 percent (24 of 59) from the field including 27 percent from deep (4 of 15).

Augustana, now 1-8 overall and 1-6 in the NSIC, was led by Michaela Jewett’s 19 points with four 3-pointers. AU closed the night shooting 38 percent (25 of 66) from the field, including 6 of 20 on 3-pointers.

Augustana scored 11 of 16 points to start the game and never looked back in building a 20-9 advantage after one quarter of play. The Mustangs would shoot 44 percent in the second quarter, while forcing the Vikings to turnover the ball six times in shrinking the deficit to six points at the end of the half at a score of 35-29.

SMSU launched a fierce attack to begin the second half, drilling back-to-back 3-pointers and two jumpshots in building a 10-2 run to take the lead for the first time in the game with seven minutes left in the third quarter. The Mustangs out scored the Vikings 23-11 in the third quarter.

SMSU carried its momentum deep into the game, opening the fourth quarter with a 9-4 run to take 61-50 lead with six minutes remaining. The Mustangs responded to every point scored by Augustana for the remainder of the game, forcing the Vikings to foul with time dwindling.

UP NEXT

SMSU is back in action next on Tuesday, Jan. 2, taking on Division III foe Martin Luther College with tip-off scheduled for 5:30 p.m. inside the R/A Facility

