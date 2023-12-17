Avera Medical Minute
USF men top Wayne State

By Zach Borg
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 2:12 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The University of Sioux Falls Men’s Basketball team picked up a win in the Stewart Center today. They defeated Wayne State 70-62.

In the first half USF had the offense rolling. They won the half 32-24 and shot 48% from the field while making 3 from behind the arc. The Cougars defense showed up in a big way in the first half with Wayne State 34% from the field and only 20% from 3. The largest lead for the Coo in the first half was 9. USF went into the halftime break with a lot of momentum after Jack Thompson hit a last second shot to send the Coo into the break on a high note.

In the second half Wayne State picked up their offense and USF kept their same offensive pace as the first half. This period ended up 38-38 with Wayne State shooting 45% from the field and making 3 from behind the arc. The Cougars offense continued to flow as they shot 48% from the field again and made 4 from behind the arc going 50% for the half. USF had 30 points in the paint compared to 28 for WSC. The Cougars had 19 points off of Wildcat turnovers and got 22 bench points. The Coo also won the rebounding battle 29-22 which helped USF get 13 second chance points.

LEADERS

Jake Kettner and Jack Thompson led the way for USF, each scoring 14 points. Kenji Scales came off the bench to add 10 points as well.

Shawn Warrior and Zane Alm led the Coo in rebounding with 7 each. Creighton Morisch added 4 as well. Noah Puetz had 2 steals on the night.

Jack Thompson led the way in assists for USF with 4. Kettner and Scales followed his lead and added 3 of their own. Kettner also tied for a game high 35 minutes played.

UP NEXT

The Cougars will be back in action on Tuesday December 19. They will be at the Stewart Center on the campus of USF to host Mount Marty with this non-conference game starting at 5:30PM.

