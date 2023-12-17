Wreaths for fallen heroes provides closure for families and veterans during holidays

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Memorial Day, we pay tribute to military members who lost their lives by putting American flags on their graves. In December, there’s a different tribute to those who have served and paid the ultimate sacrifice. It’s a national tradition of honor, respect and closure. Saturday at the South Dakota Veterans Cemetery and many other cemeteries across the country, many gathered to lay wreaths at the headstones of our fallen heroes.

Wreaths Across America began in 1992 with a donation of 5,000 wreaths to the Arlington National Cemetery. It caught on and grew in popularity to the point where Wreaths Across America was established as a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization in 2007. It allows families to remember their loved ones during the holiday season.

“To take a moment out of the hustle and bustle of the holiday season to come and pay our respects to our Veterans specifically that are interred here in the South Dakota Vets Cemetery as well as over four thousand locations nationwide,” said Aaron Van Beek, the location coordinator for Wreaths Across America at South Dakota Veterans Cemetery. “Definitely brings some healing and some closure to those families that are missing their loved one during these holiday seasons.”

The day is also meaningful to living veterans like Randy Ward, who served in the army during Vietnam as a medic. He now serves by honoring others with the Patriot Guard Riders; aiming to welcome home service members and attend memorial services as welcomed guests.

“Upon arriving home in my small town, the first two people to welcome me home was two of my heroes, which was World War II veterans,” Ward explained. “That was so important to me and I’ve always felt a lot of gratitude to them making my homecoming much better than a lot of the other Vietnam veterans.”

To veterans at the ceremony, it was about showing respect and dignity to those who gave everything for their country.

“This is an event for us, but normally they’re missions that we do,” said Ward. “Their name is said at the time of the laying of the wreath and it’s something that it personally honors them.”

Saturday’s ceremony was also special because of the crowd. During the ceremony, audience members fanned out as far back as the Memorial Walk and watched despite not being able to hear or see the speakers well. Organizers were excited to see the turnout and has them looking forward to next year.

“We’re just so appreciative that so many people have taken the time out of their busy day to come out here to pay their respects to those who have been laid here honorably to rest,” said Van Beek. “It continues to grow. Every year we’ve been able to cover every single veteran’s grave out here. Last year we had about 275 wreaths, this year we had about 400 and we’re anticipating 600 or 700 next year, just being able to place enough for all the veterans that will be interred here in the next year.

Next year’s ceremony will be at the South Dakota Veterans Cemetery on December 14th at 11 a.m. once again to coordinate with the Arlington National Cemetery’s ceremony at noon in Washington D.C.

