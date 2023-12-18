18-year-old arrested for posting sexual picture of ex-girlfriend
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 10:53 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police report an 18-year-old man was arrested for posting a sexual picture of his 17-year-old ex-girlfriend on social media without consent.
The incident was reported on Saturday.
A couple had been dating, and the man posted a picture of his now ex on social media.
According to police, the event showed up on the log as a pornography report, but it was not a pornography charge.
The 18-year-old suspect was charged with Use Or Disseminate Pictures or Recordings Without Consent.
There was no nudity, but the picture portrayed the victim in a sexual manner.
The victim is 17.
The act is a felony because of the age of the victim.
