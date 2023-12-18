Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

18-year-old arrested for posting sexual picture of ex-girlfriend

Monday's top headlines and weather updates from Dakota News Now.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 10:53 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police report an 18-year-old man was arrested for posting a sexual picture of his 17-year-old ex-girlfriend on social media without consent.

The incident was reported on Saturday.

A couple had been dating, and the man posted a picture of his now ex on social media.

According to police, the event showed up on the log as a pornography report, but it was not a pornography charge.

The 18-year-old suspect was charged with Use Or Disseminate Pictures or Recordings Without Consent.

There was no nudity, but the picture portrayed the victim in a sexual manner.

The victim is 17.

The act is a felony because of the age of the victim.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Baby feet generic
Sanford Health announces top baby names of 2023
Parents react to Apple Tree closure: “I have no idea what we’re going to do”
Apple Tree’s west location to remain open
The South Dakota Department of Labor & Regulation office in Madison, S.D., is one of those...
SD Labor Department to cut job services staff, close offices
One person died following a two-vehicle crash on Saturday morning.
One dead, two injured in head-on collision near Wall
Kaleb Debey
Arrest made in fatal July crash near Rock Valley, IA

Latest News

2 homes shot in western Sioux Falls in possible drive-by
Simmons Prepared Foods, Inc. recalls boneless chicken bites products due to possible...
TGI Fridays boneless chicken nuggets recalled, may be contaminated with plastic
Meet a Rescue Monday: Pixie
Meet a Rescue Monday: Pixie
Meet a Rescue Monday: Pixie
Meet a Rescue Monday: Pixie