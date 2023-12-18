Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

2 homes shot in western Sioux Falls in possible drive-by

Monday's top headlines and weather updates from Dakota News Now.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 10:49 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two Sioux Falls homes were shot with people inside late Friday night.

The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. in the 6100 block of W. Chickadee Pl.

Police report that two neighboring homes were shot — one was hit three times, and the other was hit five times.

There were people inside, but no one was harmed.

Authorities are investigating this — they believe it was a car driving by.

It is unknown if there were multiple weapons involved.

It is also unknown who is responsible or if one or two homes were targeted.

Police are working to gather surveillance camera footage to help identify the suspect.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Baby feet generic
Sanford Health announces top baby names of 2023
Parents react to Apple Tree closure: “I have no idea what we’re going to do”
Apple Tree’s west location to remain open
The South Dakota Department of Labor & Regulation office in Madison, S.D., is one of those...
SD Labor Department to cut job services staff, close offices
One person died following a two-vehicle crash on Saturday morning.
One dead, two injured in head-on collision near Wall
Kaleb Debey
Arrest made in fatal July crash near Rock Valley, IA

Latest News

18-year-old arrested for posting sexual picture of ex-girlfriend
Simmons Prepared Foods, Inc. recalls boneless chicken bites products due to possible...
TGI Fridays boneless chicken nuggets recalled, may be contaminated with plastic
Meet a Rescue Monday: Pixie
Meet a Rescue Monday: Pixie
Meet a Rescue Monday: Pixie
Meet a Rescue Monday: Pixie