2 homes shot in western Sioux Falls in possible drive-by

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two Sioux Falls homes were shot with people inside late Friday night.

The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. in the 6100 block of W. Chickadee Pl.

Police report that two neighboring homes were shot — one was hit three times, and the other was hit five times.

There were people inside, but no one was harmed.

Authorities are investigating this — they believe it was a car driving by.

It is unknown if there were multiple weapons involved.

It is also unknown who is responsible or if one or two homes were targeted.

Police are working to gather surveillance camera footage to help identify the suspect.

