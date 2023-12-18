27-year-old dead after Lincoln County crash

CANTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One man is dead after a single-vehicle crash 11 miles north of Canton on Sunday morning.

Around 7:37 a.m., a 27-year-old man from Brandon was driving a 1997 Chevrolet CK 107 westbound on 272nd Street and ran the stop sign at the T-intersection with 480th Avenue. The vehicle went airborne and struck the embankment.

The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

The name of the person involved has not been released pending notification of family members.

Alcohol use is under investigation.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.

