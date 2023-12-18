Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Car plows into parked vehicle in Biden’s motorcade outside Delaware campaign headquarters

President Joe Biden reacts after hearing a loud bang as he leaves his campaign headquarters in...
President Joe Biden reacts after hearing a loud bang as he leaves his campaign headquarters in Wilmington, Del., Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023. A car plowed into a parked SUV that was part of Biden's motorcade Sunday night while the president was leaving a visit to his campaign headquarters. The president and first lady Jill Biden were unharmed.(Manuel Balce Ceneta | AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
By The Associated Press and COLLEEN LONG
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 9:09 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A car plowed into a parked SUV that was guarding President Joe Biden ‘s motorcade Sunday night while the president was leaving a visit to his campaign headquarters. The president and first lady Jill Biden were unharmed.

While Biden was walking from the campaign office to his waiting armored SUV, a sedan hit a U.S. Secret Service vehicle that was being used to close off intersections near the headquarters for the president’s departure. The sedan then tried to continue into a closed-off intersection, before Secret Service personnel surrounded the vehicle with weapons drawn and instructed the driver to put his hands up.

Biden paused and looked over toward the sound, surprised, before he was ushered into the vehicle, where his wife was already seated, before being driven swiftly back to their home. His schedule was otherwise unaffected by the incident.

The Secret Service did not immediately comment on the incident.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Baby feet generic
Sanford Health announces top baby names of 2023
“Part of my account is almost like FCS propaganda,” said Barker. “I want to show people that...
College football fan makes stop in Brookings during his world record attempt
Police lights graphic.
Man behind bars after attempted armed robbery
The South Dakota State University Jackrabbits will have a chance to defend their FCS...
South Dakota State Jackrabbits punch ticket back to Frisco
SDSU's Zach Heins celebrates a touchdown catch in the FCS Semifinals against Albany
FCS Semifinal win a dream finale on home soil for South Dakota natives Jadon Janke & Zach Heins

Latest News

Multiple people are in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a rollover crash in a...
Multiple people sent to the hospital with life threatening injuries after rollover crash in Colorado Springs parking lot
Just off 26th Street and along Hawthorne Avenue, hundreds of people walked or drove through to...
Luminary Lane 2023 continues decades-old Christmastime tradition
Matters of the State 12-17-2023
Donald Erwin, 59, was last seen on December, 29, 2023. Police say Erwin's car was found nearly...
Car linked to Missouri man missing since 2013 found submerged in pond