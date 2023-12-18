A cool day on tap

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- A strong cold front move through during the overnight hours and caused the wind to pick up. That wind has died down, but temperatures will be much cooler than they have been lately. Highs will be in the 30s around the region.

The cooler weather won’t stick around too long! Highs will jump right back into the 40s by Tuesday, but the wind will pick up a little by then. It looks like the mid 40s will continue heading through the middle of the week with upper 40s being here by Thursday. Thursday is also the first official day of winter! Some parts of the region could even hit 50 by Friday!

If you’re doing any traveling over the weekend, Saturday looks dry, but we could bring in a chance for some rain or snow by Christmas Eve. With highs in the upper 40s, we’d be talking mainly about rain. Right now, Christmas Day looks dry with highs in the mid 40s.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.