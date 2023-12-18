Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

A cool day on tap

Much warmer the rest of the week
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 4:21 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- A strong cold front move through during the overnight hours and caused the wind to pick up. That wind has died down, but temperatures will be much cooler than they have been lately. Highs will be in the 30s around the region.

The cooler weather won’t stick around too long! Highs will jump right back into the 40s by Tuesday, but the wind will pick up a little by then. It looks like the mid 40s will continue heading through the middle of the week with upper 40s being here by Thursday. Thursday is also the first official day of winter! Some parts of the region could even hit 50 by Friday!

If you’re doing any traveling over the weekend, Saturday looks dry, but we could bring in a chance for some rain or snow by Christmas Eve. With highs in the upper 40s, we’d be talking mainly about rain. Right now, Christmas Day looks dry with highs in the mid 40s.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Baby feet generic
Sanford Health announces top baby names of 2023
Parents react to Apple Tree closure: “I have no idea what we’re going to do”
Apple Tree’s west location to remain open
The South Dakota Department of Labor & Regulation office in Madison, S.D., is one of those...
SD Labor Department to cut job services staff, close offices
One person died following a two-vehicle crash on Saturday morning.
One dead, two injured in head-on collision near Wall
Police lights graphic.
Man behind bars after attempted armed robbery

Latest News

First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
Warmer and breezy conditions today, but cooling down again for Monday
Tyler Roney's Sunday Night Forecast
Tyler Roney's Saturday Night Forecast
Tyler Roney's Saturday Forecast