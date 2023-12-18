Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Gonzaga too much for SDSU women

Jackrabbits fall at #21 Zags 83-58
Jacks lose in Spokane 83-58
By Zach Borg and SDSU Athletics
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 10:15 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPOKANE, WA (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota State basketball dropped an 83-58 contest to No. 21 Gonzaga Sunday afternoon at the McCarthey Athletic Center.

Gonzaga improves to 11-2 on the season while the Jacks drop to 6-4.

Gonzaga raced out to an 11-0 lead before the first Jackrabbit bucket came from Brooklyn Meyer at the 6:37 mark. The Zags went 11-for-16 from the floor and forced five SDSU turnovers in the opening 10 minutes to lead 24-8 after one period.

SDSU scored seven of the first 10 points in the second period to cut the deficit to 12. In total, Gonzaga outscored the Jacks by just three in the second period, 24-21, but the hot-shooting Zags maintained led 48-29 at the halftime break.

At halftime, SDSU held a 34-percent shooting mark from the floor compared to a blistering 67-percent half by Gonzaga.

The Zags cooled off in the second half but still stretched its lead to 29 in the third quarter with a 12-0 run. The home team maintained its lead through the fourth for a 25-point win. SDSU shot 57 percent in the second half but could not make up any ground against Gonzaga.

The Jackrabbits were led by Mesa Byom and Jenna Hopp with 12 points apiece. Byom was 4-for-5 from the floor and 4-for-4 from the free throw line. Hopp was 3-for-5 and also 4-for-4 from the stripe. Hopp also led the team with two steals. Ellie Colbeck paced the squad with five rebounds. Madison Mathiowetz and Madysen Vlastuin tallied three rebounds each.

Gonzaga had four players in double figures, led by a 17-point, 12-rebound double-double from Eliza Hollingsworth.

In the end, Gonzaga had a 38-27 edge in rebounding, including a 16-5 advantage on the offensive glass. The Zags scored 18 second chance points. The Jacks committed 17 turnovers that resulted in 21 points for the Zags.

NOTES

  • SDSU moves to 0-3 against ranked opponents this season and 3-1 against Gonzaga all time.
  • SDSU is 17-39 all-time against ranked opponents.
  • Hopp’s 12 points is a career high.

UP NEXT

South Dakota State wraps up its December slate at No. 20 Creighton Thursday night in Omaha.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Baby feet generic
Sanford Health announces top baby names of 2023
Police lights graphic.
Man behind bars after attempted armed robbery
“Part of my account is almost like FCS propaganda,” said Barker. “I want to show people that...
College football fan makes stop in Brookings during his world record attempt
The South Dakota State University Jackrabbits will have a chance to defend their FCS...
South Dakota State Jackrabbits punch ticket back to Frisco
Parents react to Apple Tree closure: “I have no idea what we’re going to do”
Apple Tree’s west location to remain open

Latest News

Sioux Falls' native Bergen Reilly react to Nebraska's NCAA Championship loss to Texas
NCAA title loss won’t take away from Reilly’s special freshman year at Nebraska
Northwestern football team volunteers at youth clinic in Durham, North Carolina
Preparation and perspective for Red Raiders ahead of NAIA National Championship
Former NDSU assistant football coach Tim Polasek today named 32nd Bison head football coach
NDSU tabs Tim Polasek as next head football coach
Syracuse dunks during their victory over Oregon at the Sanford Pentagon
Syracuse men paint Sanford Pentagon Orange in victory over Oregon