Jamie Smith to run for state Senate

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In a string of announcements made by District 15 Democrats on Monday, Jamie Smith announced he would be running for a seat in the South Dakota Senate in 2024.

From 2019 to 2023, Smith served as the House Minority Leader. In 2022, the Sioux Falls native was selected as the Democratic nominee in the gubernatorial election, but Smith lost to incumbent Gov. Kristi Noem.

“I’ve been on the sidelines for a little while. It’s time to be back in the game. I’m excited about the opportunity that I have here today to run and run hard,” said Smith.

Sen. Reynold Nesiba, the current member of the South Dakota Senate from District 15, would not be able to run for re-election due to term limits, but he also announced he would not be seeking election to the House either.

The same goes for Rep. Linda Duba, who will not seek re-election after serving in the South Dakota House of Representatives since 2018. She cited a “recent, happy change” within her family as the reason. That reason? She’s about to become a grandmother for the first time.

“I came to the decision over Thanksgiving that that’s just what I’m going to do. I’m going to move off the legislative scene. It’s going to be hard. I’m going to miss my fellow legislators. I’m going to miss working on policy, but I don’t want to miss the things that are going to happen in my family over the next several years. You can’t get those years back,” said Rep. Duba.

Rep. Kadyn Wittman, who serves in the other House seat in District 15, announced she would be seeking a second term.

Eric Muckey is throwing his hat in the race for the other House seat from District 15. Muckey, who has lived in Sioux Falls for five years, is the CEO of Lost&Found, which focuses on suicide prevention. Muckey also founded a rural economic development and nonprofit management consulting firm and has served as an adjunct professor at his alma matter, the University of South Dakota.

