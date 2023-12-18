Luminary Lane 2023 continues decades-old Christmastime tradition

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sunday night was a great opportunity to see Christmas lights in a Sioux Falls neighborhood, but not the same type of lights you may be thinking of. It’s one of the oldest traditions in the city with families in the Park Ridge neighborhood lining the street with luminaries and making memories.

Just off 26th Street and along Hawthorne Avenue, hundreds of people walked or drove through to experience Luminary Lane, a tradition that goes back generations. For one night only, candles light the way for passers-by.

The real work begins just a few hours before the street is glowing. Residents in the neighborhood band together to set up their displays. It’s the task of both current and past residents to keep it going over time.

Dan Boadwine and his family moved into their home in the neighborhood last year. His mom had experienced the lights when she was younger, but Boadwine finally learned of the event last year. His family soon heard even more about it so they could prepare for their first Luminary Lane.

“We met our first person in the neighborhood about the first week we moved in and I think the second sentence that was conversed was, ‘Hey, Luminary Lane, do you know about it? We got to do all these things to set up,’” Boadwine explained. “So we were welcomed in pretty quickly with all that information.”

The Winklepleck family is also relatively new to the neighborhood and adapting to the tradition. They moved in 2020 and this year marks their fourth Luminary Lane that they’ve taken part in. Martha and Hunter Winklepleck recalled their introduction to the area in a similar way as the Boadwine’s.

“The people we bought our house from were adamant that we continue this tradition,” said Martha Winklepleck. “They left a garage full of supplies.”

“And the rest of the neighborhood made it very clear that you’re going to participate in this,” described Hunter Winklepleck.

It’s a special night that residents look forward to all year. Newer residents said that the tradition has helped them make memories with their kids.

“It’s been really fun to see how our family has grown during this process,” Martha Winklepleck said. “When we moved in we didn’t have a child and now she helped us fill each of these bags. She put the candles in their little holders.”

“It’s pretty fun,” said Boadwine. “I mean, we have young kids, so it’s really cool to have them get to help set up all the candles and we get to stay inside and turn the lights off. They get to watch things. They have LED candles that they got to set up inside and make their own indoor Luminary Lane and so it’s been really fun. We’ve already talked about establishing other traditions and setting things up with our family, so it’s been a great start.”

To some, the origin is unclear, but the consensus is that the tradition began in the 60s as the idea of the former pastor at First Baptist Church. No matter the origin, providing light and joy is the legacy it carries.

“I think especially nowadays when you have things that move so fast and there’s so much division just in the world, it’s nice to have things like this that you can use to pull people together, even if it’s not for a common idea,” Boadwine said. “It’s just for a common spirit and looking for the joy and connection with other people.”

Families are storing away their luminaries for next year’s Luminary Lane to continue the tradition.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.