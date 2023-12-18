Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Matters of the State: Rounds on defense; Pen pal problem; College tuition competition

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 9:31 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This week on Matters of the State, we take a closer look at the South Dakota priorities in the National Defense Authorization Act passed by Congress.

Sen. Mike Rounds (R-SD) breaks down the funding that’s coming to Ellsworth Air Force Base to house the new B-21 bomber, as well as how the bill will help fight drugs coming in from the U.S.-Mexico border.

Board members from NOPE - Lincoln County (Neighbors Opposed to Prison Expansion) discuss the latest in the legal fight against a new state penitentiary, the status of communication with state officials, and an upcoming public forum with invites extended to Gov. Noem and DOC Secretary Kellie Wasko.

Cooper Seamer examines the latest decision from the South Dakota Board of Regents to expand in-state tuition rates to Minnesota, Kansas and Missouri, and what it means for attracting students.

Matters of the State airs Sundays at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. on KSFY and 10 a.m. on KOTA.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Baby feet generic
Sanford Health announces top baby names of 2023
Parents react to Apple Tree closure: “I have no idea what we’re going to do”
Apple Tree’s west location to remain open
The South Dakota Department of Labor & Regulation office in Madison, S.D., is one of those...
SD Labor Department to cut job services staff, close offices
One person died following a two-vehicle crash on Saturday morning.
One dead, two injured in head-on collision near Wall
Police lights graphic.
Man behind bars after attempted armed robbery

Latest News

A Forrest City man died Thursday afternoon after police say he pulled into the path of an...
27-year-old dead after Lincoln County crash
State water groups initiate Zebra Mussel economic impact study
State water groups initiate zebra mussel economic impact study
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Dell Rapids senior likes a challenge
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Dell Rapids senior likes a challenge
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Dell Rapids senior likes a challenge
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Dell Rapids senior likes a challenge