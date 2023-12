SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The star of this week’s Meet a Rescue Monday is Pixie, a red-brindled beauty from Sioux Empire Pit Rescue.

Pixie Stixx is a sweet and spunky girl. She’s currently settled into a foster home, but you can provide Pixie a forever home by applying to adopt her here.

