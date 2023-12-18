NCAA title loss won’t take away from Reilly’s special freshman year at Nebraska

TAMPA, FL (Dakota News Now) - Only a year removed from chasing another South Dakota state volleyball championship as a senior at O’Gorman, Bergen Reilly’s freshman season as the Nebraska Cornhuskers starting setter seemed like something out of a storybook.

All it will lack was the happy ending.

Reilly and her Cornhuskers were unable to dethrone the defending champion Texas Longhorns in the 2023 NCAA Division One National Championship Match and were swept 25-22, 25-14 and 25-11.

Nebraska, who entered as the top overall seed in the tournament, took just their second loss of the year to finish 33-2 while Texas’ victory boosted their final mark to 28-4 and secured the program’s fourth national title.

Reilly, who opened the match by getting the first serve, would finish leading Nebraska with 17 assists and six digs, adding a kill and assisted block.

Though a difficult end it far from overshadows a phenomenal first season for the former O’Gorman Knight in which she more than proved herself worthy of being ranked as the top high school setter in the nation by winning the Big Ten’s honor for top setter in the conference.

With no seniors on Nebraska’s roster there is a good chance Bergen and the Huskers could find themselves back in position to win the national title next year.

Until then, Reilly says the way it ended doesn’t tell the story of their 2023 season.

Click on the video viewer to hear from Bergen following the match.

