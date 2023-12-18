NDSU tabs Tim Polasek as next head football coach

FARGO, N.D. (Dakota News Now) - 24 hours after their season ended in a 31-29 double overtime loss at Montana in the FCS Semifinals, North Dakota STate has found their next leader.

The school announcing today that they’ve hired Wyoming offensive coordinator Tim Polasek to be the 32nd head football coach in Bison history, succeed Matt Entz who is leaving to take a job coaching linebackers at USC.

Polasek was a longtime assistant at NDSU, first under Craig Bohl from 2006 through 2012, and then again with Chris Klieman as offensive coordinator from 2014 through 2016, helping the Bison win four FCS National Championships.

He’s also been an assistant at the University of Iowa and Northern Illinois.

