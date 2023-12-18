Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

NDSU tabs Tim Polasek as next head football coach

Wyoming offensive coordinator and longtime former NDSU assistant to succeeds Matt Entz
Succeeds departing Matt Entz
By Zach Borg
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 6:21 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Dakota News Now) - 24 hours after their season ended in a 31-29 double overtime loss at Montana in the FCS Semifinals, North Dakota STate has found their next leader.

The school announcing today that they’ve hired Wyoming offensive coordinator Tim Polasek to be the 32nd head football coach in Bison history, succeed Matt Entz who is leaving to take a job coaching linebackers at USC.

Polasek was a longtime assistant at NDSU, first under Craig Bohl from 2006 through 2012, and then again with Chris Klieman as offensive coordinator from 2014 through 2016, helping the Bison win four FCS National Championships.

He’s also been an assistant at the University of Iowa and Northern Illinois.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Baby feet generic
Sanford Health announces top baby names of 2023
“Part of my account is almost like FCS propaganda,” said Barker. “I want to show people that...
College football fan makes stop in Brookings during his world record attempt
Police lights graphic.
Man behind bars after attempted armed robbery
The South Dakota State University Jackrabbits will have a chance to defend their FCS...
South Dakota State Jackrabbits punch ticket back to Frisco
SDSU's Zach Heins celebrates a touchdown catch in the FCS Semifinals against Albany
FCS Semifinal win a dream finale on home soil for South Dakota natives Jadon Janke & Zach Heins

Latest News

Syracuse dunks during their victory over Oregon at the Sanford Pentagon
Syracuse men paint Sanford Pentagon Orange in victory over Oregon
Pin During The 2023 Washington Wrestling Invitational
Plenty of pins at Washington Invitational
USF's Zane Alm scores against Wayne State
USF men top Wayne State
Jefferson girls shoot at Lincoln
Jefferson girls double up Lincoln