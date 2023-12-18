Omaha archdiocese celebrates funeral Mass for murdered Nebraska priest

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Archdiocese of Omaha will lay Father Stephen Gutgsell to rest on Monday.

The funeral Mass was held Monday morning at St. Cecilia Cathedral, located near 40th and Burt streets in Omaha.

Father Gutgsell, 65, died Sunday, Dec. 10, after Washington County deputies found him stabbed in the rectory of a Catholic church in Fort Calhoun.

Fr. Stephen Gutgsell (Diocese of Omaha)

Following the Mass, a burial service wsa to take place at Calvary Cemetery, located at 78th and West Center Road.

The archdiocese held a public visitation, vigil, and Holy Rosary service on Sunday in Fort Calhoun.

Kierre Williams, 43, has been charged in Father Gutgsell’s murder. He appeared in Washington County court on Thursday to face charges.

