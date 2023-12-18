Preparation and perspective for Red Raiders ahead of NAIA National Championship

DURHAM, N.C. (Dakota News Now) - The Northwestern Red Raiders are less than 24 hours away from getting their chance to repeat as NAIA National Champions.

The team is hard at work in their final practices and preparations ahead of tomorrow’s game with Kaiser. Yet, now in their third title game in four years, they know there is more to this weekend than just the football game.

Case in point, they took some time to help out with youth clinics in the Durham area, making a few life memories for other kids as they hope to make one final one as a team tomorrow.

Kickoff with the Seahawks is at 11 AM on ESPN Plus. We’ll have highlights and reaction tomorrow night on Dakota New Now.

