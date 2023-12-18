State water groups initiate zebra mussel economic impact study

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Lakes and Streams Association is spearheading a $107,000 study on the economic impact of Zebra Mussels.

The invasive aquatic species first arrived in South Dakota in 2015. Since then, 22 lakes and rivers in South Dakota have been infested.

“It’s an invasive species that came in through the Great Lakes system some time ago. There’s been a lot of work in trying to make sure that we contain and not have them go into our states, but it’s really inevitable that they’re going to spread across the country,” according to Deb Soholt, who is on the Board of Directors for the South Dakota Lakes and Streams Association.

The aquatic invasive species cause problems fast in bodies of water.

“They’re just a very little mussel with a hard shell, and they propagate incredibly fast and what they do is they clog up filters and irrigation systems. You can’t use bodies of water without cutting your feet. You have to wear shoes in the water,” said Soholt.

Assisting in the study is Nanette Nelson, a research economist with the University of Montana. Her 2019 Montana study showed zebra mussels could create between $299 million to $497 million in damages in that state.

Soholt pointed out that there are some steps people can take to help slow the spread of Zebra Mussels,

“We have to take responsibility to say, if we’re transferring our boat or ourselves from one place to another, we should go to an infested lake last if we want to fish. If we’ve been in an infested lake, we really have to clean our boat off. It’s not only pulling your boat plug, it’s also tipping your motor, draining the livewell, and making sure that you’re not transferring water from one body to another. So, as citizens, we have to participate. There really isn’t anyone, state body, legislative body, inspection body, control body, that can do this. We all have to get involved,” said Soholt.

