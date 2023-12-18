Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

State water groups initiate zebra mussel economic impact study

State water groups initiate Zebra Mussel economic impact study
By Mark Brim
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 8:19 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Lakes and Streams Association is spearheading a $107,000 study on the economic impact of Zebra Mussels.

The invasive aquatic species first arrived in South Dakota in 2015. Since then, 22 lakes and rivers in South Dakota have been infested.

“It’s an invasive species that came in through the Great Lakes system some time ago. There’s been a lot of work in trying to make sure that we contain and not have them go into our states, but it’s really inevitable that they’re going to spread across the country,” according to Deb Soholt, who is on the Board of Directors for the South Dakota Lakes and Streams Association.

The aquatic invasive species cause problems fast in bodies of water.

“They’re just a very little mussel with a hard shell, and they propagate incredibly fast and what they do is they clog up filters and irrigation systems. You can’t use bodies of water without cutting your feet. You have to wear shoes in the water,” said Soholt.

Assisting in the study is Nanette Nelson, a research economist with the University of Montana. Her 2019 Montana study showed zebra mussels could create between $299 million to $497 million in damages in that state.

Soholt pointed out that there are some steps people can take to help slow the spread of Zebra Mussels,

“We have to take responsibility to say, if we’re transferring our boat or ourselves from one place to another, we should go to an infested lake last if we want to fish. If we’ve been in an infested lake, we really have to clean our boat off. It’s not only pulling your boat plug, it’s also tipping your motor, draining the livewell, and making sure that you’re not transferring water from one body to another. So, as citizens, we have to participate. There really isn’t anyone, state body, legislative body, inspection body, control body, that can do this. We all have to get involved,” said Soholt.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Baby feet generic
Sanford Health announces top baby names of 2023
Parents react to Apple Tree closure: “I have no idea what we’re going to do”
Apple Tree’s west location to remain open
The South Dakota Department of Labor & Regulation office in Madison, S.D., is one of those...
SD Labor Department to cut job services staff, close offices
One person died following a two-vehicle crash on Saturday morning.
One dead, two injured in head-on collision near Wall
Police lights graphic.
Man behind bars after attempted armed robbery

Latest News

Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Dell Rapids senior likes a challenge
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Dell Rapids senior likes a challenge
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Dell Rapids senior likes a challenge
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Dell Rapids senior likes a challenge
Thor and Elle take on Ben and Patty from KKRC at the Gift Wrap Booth
Thor and Elle take on Ben and Patty from KKRC at the Gift Wrap Booth
Monday's top headlines and weather updates from Dakota News Now.
Monday's top headlines and weather updates from Dakota News Now.