Students show appreciation for the construction workers building their new school

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Kindergarten and first-grade students at Medary Elementary in Brookings found a kind way to thank the construction workers building their new school.

On Monday, Hannah Fraser’s class of kindergarteners hosted an event specifically for those creating the new elementary school that will replace both Medary and Hillcrest Elementary School. From 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., the students handed out thank-you cards and hot chocolate to the construction workers.

The class has a window that is roughly 10 feet away from the construction site, so they’ve watched the project progress and seen the long hours the workers put in.

“It’s pretty exciting to come out here like this and see these guys and how they’re showing their appreciation with the hot chocolate. I think it really helps the morale of these guys. They’ve been putting in a lot of hours to get this place done. To see the kids, I think it’ll help out,” said job Superintendent Dalton Holm after receiving his hot chocolate and thank-you card.

The new school has been under construction since April.

