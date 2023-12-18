Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

TGI Fridays boneless chicken nuggets recalled, may be contaminated with plastic

Simmons Prepared Foods, Inc. recalls boneless chicken bites products due to possible...
Simmons Prepared Foods, Inc. recalls boneless chicken bites products due to possible contamination with pieces of clear, hard plastic.(USDA via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 10:22 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Department of Agriculture is alerting consumers to a massive chicken recall.

Simmons Prepared Foods Incorporated is recalling more than 26,000 pounds of TGI Fridays Boneless Chicken Bites.

The products may be contaminated with pieces of clear, hard plastic.

There have been no reports of injuries.

The items were produced on Oct. 3 and were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The recall covers 15-ounce cartons of TGI Fridays Boneless Chicken Bites Honey BBQ flavor.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Baby feet generic
Sanford Health announces top baby names of 2023
Parents react to Apple Tree closure: “I have no idea what we’re going to do”
Apple Tree’s west location to remain open
The South Dakota Department of Labor & Regulation office in Madison, S.D., is one of those...
SD Labor Department to cut job services staff, close offices
One person died following a two-vehicle crash on Saturday morning.
One dead, two injured in head-on collision near Wall
Police lights graphic.
Man behind bars after attempted armed robbery

Latest News

Meet a Rescue Monday: Pixie
Meet a Rescue Monday: Pixie
Meet a Rescue Monday: Pixie
Meet a Rescue Monday: Pixie
Be safe when drinking during holiday weekend
Holiday drinking and driving creates threats on the roadways
Holiday drinking and driving creates threats on the roadways
Holiday drinking and driving creates threats on the roadways