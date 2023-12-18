Three juveniles charged for stolen vehicles in Aberdeen
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Three juveniles have been charged with a variety of crimes related to a string of recent thefts in Aberdeen.
According to the Aberdeen Police Department, the three juveniles were charged on December 15. The charges include multiple counts of grand thefts and theft from a motor vehicle.
Last week, three stolen vehicles were reported in Aberdeen all in the early morning hours of December 13. Two of the vehicles were recovered after being damaged in crashes.
