Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Dell Rapids senior likes a challenge

Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Dell Rapids senior likes a challenge
By Erik Thorstenson
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 7:57 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dell Rapids High School senior, John Mortrude, is a 4.0 student who doesn’t want to take the easy route.

“So, in 11th grade, they always write declarations in their English class and they ask me to come in and read those declarations, and it’s always something they’d like to be changed about the school or maybe something that could better the school. John’s was the opportunity to take move advanced courses,” said Dell Rapids High School principal Drew Bunkers.

“Really, my dad has encouraged me a lot along the way to be the best student I can be and then just self-motivation,” said Mortrude.

John stays busy with many activities, including football, where he was a linebacker on the state championship team. He also spends a lot of time volunteering in the community.

“A life of service really fulfills me. I’ve served at The Banquet quite a bit and Habitat for Humanity every year for the football team. Last month, I raised over $2,000 for the veterans community project in Sioux Falls,” said Mortrude.

“John just makes the time. Like I said, is very mature about it and is always looking for ‘What can help, help out somebody else and grow as an individual myself,” said Bunkers.

He’s not sure where he’s going to college yet, but he knows what he wants to go into.

“Eventually, I want to be a lawyer. So, I want to go to law school, but for an undergraduate, I’m thinking about going into political science,” said Mortrude.

And John says it was great growing up a Quarrier.

“School has taught me a lot about what it means to be a part of a good community that loves and helps you grow,” said Mortrude.

For being named our Scholar of the Week, John will receive a $250 scholarship from Sioux Valley Energy, which is a Touchstone Energy Cooperative.

