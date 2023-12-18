Avera Medical Minute
Wish Tree gifts support kids & adults at LifeScape
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 5:08 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Kids and adults served by LifeScape will receive gifts thanks to Dairy Queen and the Sioux Falls community.

Wish Trees were set up at multiple locations across the city, including Dairy Queen, Papa Woody’s and Last Stop CD Shop.

Community members were invited to take a tag off the tree and purchase a gift.

On Monday, all the gifts were brought to one location so organizers could deliver them.

Students show appreciation for the construction workers building their new school
Jamie Smith to run for state Senate
