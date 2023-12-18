SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Kids and adults served by LifeScape will receive gifts thanks to Dairy Queen and the Sioux Falls community.

Wish Trees were set up at multiple locations across the city, including Dairy Queen, Papa Woody’s and Last Stop CD Shop.

Community members were invited to take a tag off the tree and purchase a gift.

On Monday, all the gifts were brought to one location so organizers could deliver them.

Wish Tree gifts support kids & adults at LifeScape (LifeScape)

