Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

$25,000 reward announced in Rachel Cyriacks search

Tuesday's top headlines and weather updates from Dakota News Now.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 9:57 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Attorney General Marty Jackley has announced that a reward of up to $25,000 will be offered to anyone who provides information leading to the arrest and conviction of those involved in the disappearance of Rachel Cyriacks.

“There are people who know what happened to Rachel 10 years ago,” said Attorney General Jackley. “It is time to bring Rachel home and we are providing this reward as a further incentive to convince those who know to finally step forward.”

According to the South Dakota Office of the Attorney General, Cyriacks was last known to be traveling to Huron from Woonsocket on Nov. 13, 2013. She has not been seen since then. It is believed that her disappearance is involuntary.

“In the last month, DCI agents have conducted several interviews with potential witnesses, and searches have been conducted at locations throughout South Dakota,” said Attorney General Jackley. “Those efforts will continue.”

The reward money comes from the U.S. Department of Justice’s Equitable Sharing Program and will be granted once the arrest and conviction of those people involved in Cyriacks’ disappearance.

People with information on her disappearance can contact the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation at 605-773-3331.

The updated reward poster is attached.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

18-year-old arrested for posting sexual picture of ex-girlfriend
2 homes shot in western Sioux Falls in possible drive-by
A Forrest City man died Thursday afternoon after police say he pulled into the path of an...
27-year-old dead after Lincoln County crash
FILE - Officials rescued 35 people who were stranded on broken ice on Upper Red Lake in...
35 people rescued from broken ice on a lake
Three juveniles charged for stolen vehicles in Aberdeen

Latest News

Upcoming events at JK Gallery in 2024
Upcoming events at JK Gallery in 2024
Pierre man changes plea in law enforcement standoff case
Tuesday's top headlines and weather updates from Dakota News Now.
Tuesday's top headlines and weather updates from Dakota News Now.
Child, pets rescued from Sioux Falls structure fire
Child, pets rescued from Sioux Falls structure fire