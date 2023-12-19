$25,000 reward announced in Rachel Cyriacks search

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Attorney General Marty Jackley has announced that a reward of up to $25,000 will be offered to anyone who provides information leading to the arrest and conviction of those involved in the disappearance of Rachel Cyriacks.

“There are people who know what happened to Rachel 10 years ago,” said Attorney General Jackley. “It is time to bring Rachel home and we are providing this reward as a further incentive to convince those who know to finally step forward.”

According to the South Dakota Office of the Attorney General, Cyriacks was last known to be traveling to Huron from Woonsocket on Nov. 13, 2013. She has not been seen since then. It is believed that her disappearance is involuntary.

“In the last month, DCI agents have conducted several interviews with potential witnesses, and searches have been conducted at locations throughout South Dakota,” said Attorney General Jackley. “Those efforts will continue.”

The reward money comes from the U.S. Department of Justice’s Equitable Sharing Program and will be granted once the arrest and conviction of those people involved in Cyriacks’ disappearance.

People with information on her disappearance can contact the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation at 605-773-3331.

The updated reward poster is attached.

