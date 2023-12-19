4th graders perform holiday concert for City Center

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Every year, 4th-grade students from Anne Sullivan Elementary School in Sioux Falls spread holiday cheer to those in the lobby of the City Center.

The tradition of the holiday concert has become something city employees look forward to every year.

“It’s a tradition that’s really special to our city team and to me personally. To see the kids and have them serenade us, it’s a really cool thing that we get to do every December,” said Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken.

Anne Sullivan staff say they’ve been doing the concert for at least 21 years, and the students look forward to it too.

“From the time they’re kindergarteners, they hear that the 4th graders are going. Every year it’s, ‘Is it this year? Do we get to see this year?’ They look forward to this concert more than the 2nd-grade and 5th-grade concerts that they get to perform at school for their families. For them, this is like going and singing for the President,” said Vicki Frye, music educator at Anne Sullivan Elementary School.

Anne Sullivan is one of Sioux Falls’ Title I schools, which means a large portion of students qualify for free or reduced lunch and therefore, the school receives federal funding. Mayor TenHaken said that’s all the more reason to form a relationship between the city and the students.

“Especially with Anne Sullivan being a title school, we want to bring these kids into a city building, we want to acknowledge them, we want to thank them for all they do for our city, but they also reciprocate that to us and they thank us for what we do as public servants,” said Mayor TenHaken.

