The ACT could soon be part of the curriculum in South Dakota schools

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With the state legislative session about to begin, some bills have already been introduced to be voted on next month. One such bill could change the way testing is done in high schools around the state.

House Bill 1002 would require all students in 11th grade, or junior year, of high school to take the ACT in addition to any end-of-the-year testing. This requirement would impact all junior-level students unless they are exempted by the superintendent.

Generally, tests like the ACT or the SAT are used to gauge a student’s academic skills on college-level topics but recently have been used less by college admissions. Opting for a student’s performance in high school as a reference or administering a test of their own.

In addition, this bill would require testing annually for writing, reading, and math skills. If passed in the state legislature this bill would take effect next school year.

