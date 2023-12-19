Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

The ACT could soon be part of the curriculum in South Dakota schools

One such bill could change the way testing is done in High Schools around the state.
By Cody Dennis
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 7:03 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With the state legislative session about to begin, some bills have already been introduced to be voted on next month. One such bill could change the way testing is done in high schools around the state.

House Bill 1002 would require all students in 11th grade, or junior year, of high school to take the ACT in addition to any end-of-the-year testing. This requirement would impact all junior-level students unless they are exempted by the superintendent.

Generally, tests like the ACT or the SAT are used to gauge a student’s academic skills on college-level topics but recently have been used less by college admissions. Opting for a student’s performance in high school as a reference or administering a test of their own.

In addition, this bill would require testing annually for writing, reading, and math skills. If passed in the state legislature this bill would take effect next school year.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

18-year-old arrested for posting sexual picture of ex-girlfriend
2 homes shot in western Sioux Falls in possible drive-by
A Forrest City man died Thursday afternoon after police say he pulled into the path of an...
27-year-old dead after Lincoln County crash
Three juveniles charged for stolen vehicles in Aberdeen
FILE - Officials rescued 35 people who were stranded on broken ice on Upper Red Lake in...
35 people rescued from broken ice on a lake

Latest News

South Dakota Attorney General reveals 2024 bill package focusing on helping most vulnerable...
Attorney General reveals 2024 legislative package
Karl's TV & Appliance Athletes of the Week
BOSS HOGS: Mason McCormick & Garret Greenfield anchor SDSU offensive line
Northwestern players console each other following their NAIA National Championship game loss
Northwestern dethroned by Keiser in NAIA National Championship Rematch
Dell Rapids Saint Mary boys upset top-ranked De Smet
Dell Rapids Saint Mary boys upset #1 De Smet
Local organizations call for testimony to bring change to childcare