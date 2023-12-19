BOSS HOGS: Greenfield & McCormick stalwarts of SDSU "605 Hogs" offensive line

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Though Rock Valley’s Garret Greenfield and Sioux Falls Mason McCormick grew up 41 miles apart they connected pretty quickly the first time they met.

“Gameday visit here, I think we were both already committed, and we hit it off right away. It was like what? Seven years ago right now? Which is kind of crazy for me to think.” Greenfield says.

These days the pair so recongnizeable with SDSU that they may well be the old men of the group.

“I like to think I’m still young and spry and I still got it!” McCormick says of being teased by teammates about being an “old man”.

With Garret a tackle, and Mason a guard, they were paired up almost instantly both on the field and off as roomates.

“It’s definitely an adjustment living in a residence hall, living with another guy in an 8x12 room!” Greenfield says.

“It’s almost kind of eerie how much we’ve grown together. Just the same things have been happening to us and we’ve done so many difference cool stuff together. It’s really fun to count each other and just know where a guys is going to be.” McCormick says.

And they would become staples of what former offensive line coach Jason Eck coined the “605 Hogs”.

Six standing for 60 minutes of full, relentless effort and play. Zero excuses, and five playing as one.

“You gotta play the game with some passion. I believe that’s for me the only way to play the game. That’s kind of who I am but also you got to be able to control it.” Mason says.

“We’re the motor for the offense and the team. We set the tone at practice. We need to have high energy and we know that spills over to other positions as well. It’s a badge of honor to be a 605 Hog and represent the state of South Dakota.” Garret says.

Together they’ve helped lead a golden era of SDSU football, paving the way for a rushing attack and offense ranked at or near the top of the FCS during their tenures, and delivering the program’s first national title last year.

“Those guy in particular have set the standard of what it is to play offensive line here. When you have such a high caliber player you recruit them that way. You think ‘how does this kid compare to Mason McCormick or Garret Greenfield’? And that will probably always be the comparison.” SDSU Head Coach Jimmy Rogers says.

Though each will likely have NFL futures ahead, there’s a good chance that their final game in this year’s FCS Title championship will be their last one together.

It’s hard to picture not being at each others sides in the future....

“Talking with him, joking with him, laughing at stupid little jokes in the offensive line room. But it’s been an incredible honor these last six years and something I’ll cherish forever.” Garret says.

....yet easy to imagine how they want to go out.

