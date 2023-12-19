Child, pets rescued from Sioux Falls structure fire

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A child and two pets were rescued from a burning home in Sioux Falls late Monday evening.

Around 11:50 p.m. on Monday night, Sioux Falls Fire Rescue crews responded to a structure fire at the 6600 block of W 46th Street.

Crews were informed that one person was trapped in the home and upon arrival, they saw smoke. Immediately, a bedroom window was broken and the child was rescued.

Crews re-entered the home and were able to remove a cat and a dog as well. They then confirmed there was no additional occupants in the home. Two civilian injuries were reported, and they were taken to a local hospital.

The fire was extinguished in five minutes, but crews remained on scene for a few hours.

The fire was contained to the bathroom, bedroom, hallway area, and there was extensive smoke damage throughout the home.

The home did not have a sprinkler system. The fire is still under investigation.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue would like to remind homeowners to ensure all combustible materials are located a safe distance from heat sources.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.