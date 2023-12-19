Avera Medical Minute
Committee selects new Minnesota state flag

New Minnesota state flag selected by the State Emblems Redesign Commission on December 18.
New Minnesota state flag selected by the State Emblems Redesign Commission on December 18.(Minnesota Historical Society)
By Mitch Keegan
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 11:47 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A new flag has been selected for the state of Minnesota.

The State Emblems Redesign Commission has picked this design as the new state flag.

They narrowed down the choices from six finalists last week of the more than 2000 submissions.

They say the solid block of light blue represents the state’s waters on the right and a north star over a Minnesota shape on the left.

The new flag and state seal are expected to make their debut on May 11, 2024, which is Minnesota’s Statehood Day.

Our Quinn Gorham was at the meeting and will have more on the final selection of the new flag coming up later this evening on KEYC News Now.

