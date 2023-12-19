Committee selects new Minnesota state flag

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A new flag has been selected for the state of Minnesota.

The State Emblems Redesign Commission has picked this design as the new state flag.

They narrowed down the choices from six finalists last week of the more than 2000 submissions.

They say the solid block of light blue represents the state’s waters on the right and a north star over a Minnesota shape on the left.

The new flag and state seal are expected to make their debut on May 11, 2024, which is Minnesota’s Statehood Day.

Our Quinn Gorham was at the meeting and will have more on the final selection of the new flag coming up later this evening on KEYC News Now.

