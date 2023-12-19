Avera Medical Minute
Community Blood Bank opens new location at Dawley Farm

People can donate blood two days a week by making an appointment at the Dawley Farm location.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Community Blood Bank has officially opened its east Sioux Falls location.

It is located at Dawley Farm in a space previously used by Avera, which moved to its medical center at 26th Street and Veterans Parkway.

People can donate blood two days a week by making an appointment at the Dawley Farm location.

To make an appointment to donate blood, visit cbblifeblood.org/services/.

