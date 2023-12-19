Community Blood Bank opens new location at Dawley Farm
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Community Blood Bank has officially opened its east Sioux Falls location.
It is located at Dawley Farm in a space previously used by Avera, which moved to its medical center at 26th Street and Veterans Parkway.
People can donate blood two days a week by making an appointment at the Dawley Farm location.
To make an appointment to donate blood, visit cbblifeblood.org/services/.
