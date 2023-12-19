Dell Rapids Saint Mary boys upset top-ranked De Smet

DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Whether it’s a Kalen Garry or Damon Wilkinson, the De Smet Bulldogs always seem to keep re-loading after losing a star player or great group of seniors. After all they’ve won the last three consecutive State B Championships.

If the Bulldogs, pegged as the preseason number one team in the media poll, are to 4-peat as champs they may find the road more difficult than in any of their previous championship runs.

In a battle of unbeatens on Monday night the Bulldogs gave up a 12-0 first quarter fun at Dell Rapids Saint Mary and were never able to get the lead back, with the unranked Cardinals stunning De Smet 60-56.

It’s the first loss for the Bulldogs a Class B opponent since February 15, 2020 snaping a streak of 62 straight wins over teams from their classification. That season would be wiped out due to the COVID-19 Pandemic and De Smet would go on to win the first of three straight State B titles the following year.

Trevon Beckman led the way for Dell Rapids Saint Mary with 23 points to help the Cardinals improve to 3-0.

Tom Aughenbaugh had a game-high 24 for the visitors from De Smet who drop to 3-1.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

