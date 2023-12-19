Joy Collective Yoga to host New Year’s Day yoga brunch

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Do you want to start the New Year with good energy? Joy Collective Yoga is starting the year off on the right foot with a New Year’s Day yoga brunch.

Sarah Lindemulder and Hannah Tollefson will lead class members through a sweet flow and enjoy quiche and cinnamon rolls as well. The event takes place at noon on January 1. More information can be found here.

