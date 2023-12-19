Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Joy Collective Yoga to host New Year’s Day yoga brunch

Joy Collective Yoga to host New Year’s Day yoga brunch
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 10:45 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Do you want to start the New Year with good energy? Joy Collective Yoga is starting the year off on the right foot with a New Year’s Day yoga brunch.

Sarah Lindemulder and Hannah Tollefson will lead class members through a sweet flow and enjoy quiche and cinnamon rolls as well. The event takes place at noon on January 1. More information can be found here.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

18-year-old arrested for posting sexual picture of ex-girlfriend
2 homes shot in western Sioux Falls in possible drive-by
A Forrest City man died Thursday afternoon after police say he pulled into the path of an...
27-year-old dead after Lincoln County crash
FILE - Officials rescued 35 people who were stranded on broken ice on Upper Red Lake in...
35 people rescued from broken ice on a lake
Three juveniles charged for stolen vehicles in Aberdeen

Latest News

Flourish Wellness & Birth Co. offers alternative for expecting mothers
Flourish Wellness & Birth Co. offers alternative for expecting mothers
Flourish Wellness & Birth Co. offers alternative for expecting mothers
Flourish Wellness & Birth Co. offers alternative for expecting mothers
Joy Collective Yoga to host New Year’s Day yoga brunch
Joy Collective Yoga to host New Year’s Day yoga brunch
Realtor creates one-stop shop website for those moving to Sioux Falls
Realtor creates one-stop shop website for those moving to Sioux Falls