Local organizations call for testimony to bring change to childcare

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It came as a shock to many that Apple Tree will be closing its doors in January. However, some local organizations believe it may have been the shock that was needed to create change in the industry that has been long overdue.

“When we hear of large programs, especially the one recently, Apple Tree, it creates this sense of crisis as to where these 500 plus kids will go. How are they going to get service? How are we going to help these families out,” Billy Mawhiney said, South Dakota Afterschool Network executive director.

Mawhiney finds a personal responsibility to answer those questions.

“We are part of a 50-state network that helps to strengthen, support, or advocate for after-school and school-age programs across the state,” Mawhiney said.

The Afterschool Network has teamed up with Early Learner South Dakota, and they believe the fight for change needs to be brought to Pierre.

”Childcare has been an issue for the last few years in legislature, but this year it’s probably going to be one of the most prominent topics of discussion,” Mawhiney said.

The goal is to provide testimony to legislators from those on the frontlines of the childcare crisis whether that be parents, teachers, or caregivers. Anyone who’s felt the impact.

”We’re able to say ‘Hey these are the top issues that came across, we collected this many stories, and we can tell you commonly, these are the biggest worries for families today. Let’s make solutions in this next session that really can make an impact long-term,” Mawhiney said.

Mawhiney believes in order to get new legislation across the finish line, they need to hear from you.

“If you have a story to tell please tell us. Fill out this form that we can provide to you, and then talk to key decision-makers. You can talk to school board members. You can talk to your city council,” Mawhiney said.

You can share your thoughts and concerns regarding childcare HERE.

