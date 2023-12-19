Package delivery deadlines quickly approaching

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With Christmas less than a week away, deadlines are quickly approaching to send off Christmas packages to have them delivered by next Monday.

Dennis Cromwell, owner of the Sioux Falls UPS store, shared some key dates for UPS.

“We’re less than a week now until actual Christmas. Understand that with Christmas being on Monday, UPS will not deliver on Monday. So, the last day of delivery for a regular ground shipment will be this Friday. Ground shipping, depending on where you’re shipping to, east coast, west coast, it’s probably too late to guarantee a delivery. Some places in the Midwest will be a two-day or three-day delivery. You can probably still make it, so it’s important to get those packages in our hands as quickly as possible. If you don’t, you’re looking at premium shipping, like a second day or overnight shipping. At that point, the shipping rates go up dramatically,” said Cromwell.

Strategic Communications Specialist for the United States Postal Service, Mark Inglett, shared important dates for USPS as well.

“For priority mail, that’s December 20th. Priority mail express is December 21st, but come on, why wait? Let’s go, get out there, get those things mailed, take care of business. Then, you can relax and enjoy the holidays,” said Inglett.

Both Cromwell and Inglett also shared some tips on keeping your packages safe.

“This time of year, people are particularly concerned about porch pirates, about people having their packages stolen from their front porch. It would be important to register your name, perhaps an e-mail address at UPS.com so they can send you notifications that you have a package on the way, and you can be on the lookout for it. We also have our mailbox customers here. Packages can come directly to the store and we’ll hold them securely until folks are ready to pick them up so they’re not sitting on a front porch somewhere,” said Cromwell.

Inglett shared some advice as well.

“Unfortunately, we’ve got those porch pirates out there and Santa’s watching you, so please stop that, but here are some tips we can help you with. You can have a trusted neighbor watch your home for you and when you get updates from track-a-package on USPS.com, you’ll know when you have a package coming. You can alert them to get the package for you, or you could have that package addressed to a neighbor’s house and it can arrive there. Or, something else to think about, make sure it’s okay with your employer, but ask your employer and you can have that package addressed to your place of employment and that way, you don’t have to worry about it coming to the house. So, there are several options. You can also look for signature delivery options through the postal service, and that way, the package won’t be left at your home. There’ll be a notice left that we brought the package for you and then you can have it signed,” said Inglett.

