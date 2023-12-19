Avera Medical Minute
Pierre man changes plea in law enforcement standoff case

Tuesday's top headlines and weather updates from Dakota News Now.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 9:29 AM CST
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Pierre man has entered pleas to three criminal charges concerning a standoff with law enforcement that happened in a home near Pierre in March.

52-year-old Henry Jacobsen entered the pleas Monday afternoon during a change of plea hearing in Hughes County Circuit Court.

Jacobson pleaded “no contest” to two counts of Aggravated Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer. Each charge carries a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison and a $50,000 fine.

He also pleaded guilty to one count of Simple Assault Domestic Violence, which carries a maximum sentence of one year in the county jail and a fine of $2,000.

On March 7, Jacobsen barricaded himself in his home about 15 miles north of Pierre. He surrendered to law enforcement after six hours. There were no injuries.

Sentencing has been scheduled for Feb. 2.

Jacobson is being held on a $40,000 cash bond in the Hughes County Jail.

Agencies involved in the standoff and investigation were the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, the U.S. Marshal’s Office, FBI, South Dakota Highway Patrol, Pierre Police Department, Hughes County Sheriff’s Office, Sully County Sheriff’s Office, and American Medical Response.

