Robot recycler: New tech increases efficiency at Sioux Falls recycling plant

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Companies across the country have had to get creative to deal with the workforce shortage. One Sioux Falls recycling facility is utilizing some new tech to address that issue while also making the lives of their current employees easier.

“The robots are meant to be an assistant, a help to our employees,” said Shannon Dwire, the president of Millennium Recycling Inc. “We brought them in just due to low unemployment. We’re having a hard time finding enough employees to keep operations going efficiently.”

Inside Millenium Recycling Inc. on the north side of Sioux Falls, you’ll find a hard-working crew sorting through the city’s recycling, and their most recent co-workers aren’t much for chatting, but their work speaks for itself.

”Our employees love them, and if they’re down, they don’t like it. They appreciate the fact that they have help,” Dwire said. ”It’s just kind of fun being a part of that technology. They all talk about how it’s really cool that they have these robots that are working near them and are a part of what their workday is.”

The robots operate using artificial intelligence and have been trained to remove any bags coming down the conveyor belt.

“Usually, they’re used in quality control at the end of the line. We’ve put them at the front to take out things that don’t belong right away, so the rest of the system can work properly,” Dwire said.

The robots have had a significant benefit for the maintenance team, helping to increase efficiency.

“They’d spend hours every day cutting material out of these machines, and they still do even now, but it takes much less time. Instead of two or three hours a day, it’s down to maybe an hour a day or a half hour to try and get the stuff cleaned out,” Dwire said.

They also help keep team members safe.

“If it’s a black bag or a dark bag, you can’t see what’s in it. It’s very unsafe to open bags when you don’t know what’s in them,” Dwire said.

The robots have been up and running since mid-November and have allowed them to process one to two more tons per hour.

President Dwire also wants to highlight the importance of recycling — while also reminding residents that bags should not go in their bins.

”Bags create higher costs of processing, and removing them is the best way to reduce costs and keep it affordable for every community,” Dwire said.

For now, their names are just Robot 1 and Robot 2, but for Earth Day next year, Millennium Recycling plans to hold a youth naming contest.

We’ll bring you the official details once they are made available.

