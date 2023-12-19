Shepherd’s Table becomes South Dakota’s first LGBTQ2S+ ministry

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) — Carolers sang Silent Night. All was calm. All was bright.

Warmth filled the room, and radiance beamed from Sawyer Vanden Heuvel’s face.

“Just to see a room full of people come together who have also longed for and dreamed of a place like this to take shape, it really does bring tears to my eyes,” said Vanden Heuvel. “But, also a joy-filled heart that there is a community here that is backing this 100 percent.”

They were tears of joy for Vanden Heuvel, a gay man who grew up in a small town and shed many tears of shame from a conservative church background that taught him being gay was a sin. A man who has gone from banker to marketer to devoting his life to preaching what he says his Evangelical Lutheran Church of America has taught him — that God loves all people all the time.

“No matter what, I belong to God,” Vanden Heuvel said. “That’s it. Period. No if’s, and’s, or but’s.”

This was not your garden fare Christmas church service. It was South Dakota state history. And, according to those in the Sioux Falls LGBTQ+ community, a sorely needed moment for people who have felt alienated and shunned by both church and state their whole lives.

South Dakota consistently ranks as one of the worst states in the country for LGBTQ+ people to live. This is often based on laws — that either protect against discrimination, or target members of the community — and representation in all levels of political office.

And, while significant strides have been made over the last decade for those in the LGBTQ community of Sioux Falls to gather and feel safe — a growing and strengthening Pride organization and its annual parade and festival that continues to draw larger crowds, sports leagues, and a new Rainbow Chorus singing choir — there had never been a central place of spiritual worship they could call their own.

Until Sunday.

This was the launch event for Vanden Heuvel’s dream come true of bringing LGBTQ2S+ people together through meals and religious services. It was held at the Prism Center, South Dakota’s only LGBTQ+ community center, which is also the gathering place for The Transformation Project for transgender people.

Vanden Heuvel calls his new organization “Shepherd’s Table.”

“Part of our mission and things that we hope for is that it can provide some sense of healing for the trauma and hurt that has been caused by the church institution,” Vander Heuvel said. “We have a lot of work to do in that regard. So, we hope that this is that first step to make that first space of healing and belonging to really happen.”

Vander Heuvel said he has has “seen the wounds first hand of how the Gospel has been distorted to hurt people when, in reality, it is supposed to have the opposite effect” — that of warmth and healing.

The name “Shepherd’s Table” comes as a reminder from Vanden Heuvel that according to his faith, Jesus is “the Good Shepherd” who still is a pillar of inclusion to those in the LGBTQ2S+ faith community.

“It extends from the invitation and welcome of Jesus, who extends a table to our people, and that’s where our value and identity come from, because Jesus has no exclusions at the table,” Vanden Heuvel said.

“Scripture says that Jesus came for salvation for all people. He broke bread with people on the margins, healed the sick, and comforted the broken-hearted. He crossed boundaries where people thought he shouldn’t go. But he shows us all the boundless and expansive reach of God’s love for all people.”

Another mission of Shepherd’s Table is to lift up the memory of Matthew Shepard — a Wyoming man who was beaten to death 25 years ago simply for being gay.

“I hope he would feel the sense of love and support that is being formed right here in this room for people like him for other people in the LGBTQ and Two-Spirit community for people in Sioux Falls,” Vanden Heuvel said. “That they have a space to call home and that they know that they are loved by God, as well.”

Growing up in a conservative family in the small town of Rock Rapids, Iowa, Vanden Heuvel was raised in a the Missouri Synod denomination of the Lutheran Church.

“And, yes, definitely it was taught that being gay was wrong and that it was a sin,” Vanden Heuvel said.

He knew he was different from the rest, but didn’t know how to express that or label that difference. At 18, moved to Sioux Falls to attend college at Augustana, and it was there where he “really started to recognize I was, in fact, gay.”

In doing so, the deeply religious Vander Heuvel started to have a tug-of-war in his head and his heart about what the church taught him about gay people like... him.

”There is some past trauma there and past hurt there,” Vanden Heuvel said. “But, when I stepped into an ELCA congregation for the first time, and truly felt welcomed to participate in all of the goodness that comes in worship and in community life, I think that was the first step to knowing and trusting and also believing that there’s still something out there for me.”

This was at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, right by Augustana. He was 20 years old and had lived in Sioux Falls for two years. ELCA is Evangelical Lutheran Church of America. Sawyer so embraced it that, after stints in both the banking and marketing industries, he became the director of communications for the South Dakota Synod of the ECLA for six years.

Then, Vanden Heuvel took it to the next level. He went to seminary and was ordained by the church this past August. A couple months later, he was named associate pastor at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church.

But it was at the Sioux Falls Pride festival in June 2021 when his dream of Shepherd’s Table took flight. He was at a table representing the Lutheran community of Sioux Falls that was there to “show God’s love for all people.” He had conversations with “so many people who had prior negative and traumatic experiences in the church. "

“Some folks I visited with just felt like there was no place for them in Sioux Falls to be welcomed in a faith community, or a place to heal tender wounds left by the Church,” Vanden Heuvel said. “They shared their stories of hurt and trauma that has been caused by the church, but also in the community and society. People longing for a place to fit in, longing for a place to belong, to share their own faith journey with folks. To grow their own faith and spirituality that way.”

Some of those people were so scarred by treatment they received from their churches, they left the church. Some were survivors of conversion therapy.

“They still knew who God was in their life for them, but didn’t have a way to express that in a welcoming and affirming environment,” Vanden Heuvel said.

From that day forward, Vanden Heuvel said he started to feel “a nudge by the Holy Spirit to do something about this.” He began having formal conversations with his bishop in the South Dakota Synod and her associate about creating South Dakota’s first LGBTQ+ ministry.

All this, while attending seminary and working to become a pastor. Now, he splits his time as both the associate pastor at St. Mark’s and as the mission developer for Shepherd’s Table.

“My identity, personally, also relates to my call and my vocation now as a pastor,” Vanden Heuvel said. “I can bring those life experiences and stories from my own personal life and translate that to a way to make an impactful difference in people’s lives.”

One of those people is Tyler Egge, an Albert Lea, Minn., native who had a similar upbringing to Sawyer in a conservative Lutheran church congregation. He said that beyond “some good middle school bullying,” he didn’t experience overt discrimination or hatred, “just a lot of cultural narratives and cultural understandings of what relationships looked like.”

“Lots of really good, well-meaning people in my congregation, who I dearly love,” Egge said. “It was almost made worse by a lack of visibility of other queer people. “(Members of that church) really do love people, but they haven’t met somebody who is gay or trans or bi or different from them in very many ways, and so they’re not used to loving their neighbor as fully as maybe they could in some cases.”

Coming out and finding faith came hand-in-hand for Egge.

”It took quite a while to unpack the pieces of that and be able to come to terms with the fact that God loves me just as I am and God loves all people just as they are, no questions asked,” said Egge. “It took a few more years of wrestling before I could own that truth for myself.”

He moved to Fargo-Moorhead for college and spent time working on his Master’s Degree in the Twin Cities before moving back to Albert Lea during the pandemic. He moved to Sioux Falls just over a year ago and has felt “pretty safe and good about living here,” although there are times he feels like he has to “mask myself a little bit morel”

But, Egge said, despite South Dakota’s reputation for being conservative and gay-unfriendly state, he has found “pockets of people here who have been welcoming.”

He found his “niche” and a new group of friends in the Rainbow Chorus, South Dakota’s first all-LGBTQ-plus choir, where he is an accompanist, mostly playing the piano, and he calls that an amazing experience. Vanden Heuvel is a singer in the group.

Like Vanden Heuvel, Egge has decided to make the church not just a major part of his life but his vocation. He’s a ministry associate at Holy Cross Lutheran Church.

“A faith community geared especially for welcoming LGBTQ-plus folks was a very needed gap” in Sioux Falls, Egge said. “Even though there are congregations that are doing really good work of welcoming all people, sometimes it is forgotten that queer Christians exist, and we can love God and love our neighbor and be queer. All of that can go together, and all of that is one identity.

“So, to have a place where those conversations of identity and service and faith are at the forefront is really important to me and really needed in this community.”

Egge has this message for those who were like him, who have a deep faith in God but are feeling left out because they are made to feel wrong or not worthy of being in the church because they have been told it does not welcome those who are LGBTQ2S+.

“There are people who support you, whether you know it or not,” Egge said. “I know that might not sound like good news for some people because that truth might feel really far away, and like you can’t get there and find those people. But, whether or not they’re in your community, in real life, you can find people to tell your story to and to feel heard. There’s people online and places to go to be able to share your truth. Growing up and getting to wrestle with all of this is messy and beautiful, but, still, there are people in your corner.”

Asked if he had a message for those who believe that being queer and being Christian can’t go together, Egge brought up this time of year, one week away from Christmas.

”In my faith, I rest in the truth of God’s love,” Egge said. “And, it’s especially fitting in this advent of Christmas time that when we gather in whatever religious community we have, we remember the story of God being born as a tiny, helpless infant, and that God entered humanity in a messy room full of animals, and that God walks with us.

“I trust that God loves all of us. God loves me. God loves you. And that’s what I try to hold on to even in the midst of differences of opinion and wrestling around those things with others,” said Egge.

Safe to say, Sunday’s launch of Shepherd’s Table brought Egge to a whole new level of pride.

“Just to have a visual reminder of the support we have in this community was awesome,” Egge said.

This was especially the case especially while he was playing piano as the room of sang “Silent Night.”

“I got a little weepy,” Egge said. ”Just, the gathering together in all of our diversity to talk about and be reminded how much God loves us and then the singing together just on top of it. I got a chill just now. Just a beautiful moment altogether.”

Vanden Heuvel says the next service will be sometime in January, and he hopes to make them more frequent. He said Shepherd’s Table website and facebook page will help people keep up with what is next. And, while Sunday marked a momentous occasion for the LGBTQ+ faith community in Sioux Falls, Vanden Heuvel is acutely aware it was just a beginning.

“There are people that, it’s going to take a long road for that healing to happen, but I think this is the first step for that brokenness to be healed once again, Vanden Heuvel said.”

