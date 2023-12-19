Siouxland care facility under investigation for sexual assault allegation has other past violations

CORRECTIONVILLE, Iowa (KTIV) - A Woodbury County specialty care facility that allegedly left a woman at a homeless shelter after she reported sexual assault faced more violations earlier this year.

According to a state agency, Correctionville Specialty Care was found to be in violation in February, April, August and October of this year. That’s in addition to the sexual assault allegations in November.

According to the Department of Inspections, Appeals and Licensing (DIAL) citation, the facility didn’t notice a resident wheel himself into the parking lot of the facility, which borders Highway 20.

In that citation, the facility’s administrator told investigators that she didn’t believe the resident was in danger because there were too many potholes in the driveway and he wouldn’t be able to get his wheelchair through them.

DIAL imposed a $30,000 fine, for safety violations but the fines have been suspended. According to DIAL, the facility hadn’t properly maintained its door alarm system.

We asked a spokesperson for Correctionville Specialty Care if the facility was still safe given the past violations.

The spokesperson said in a statement, “For past violations, we have worked with (DIAL) on plans to correct deficiencies and worked with DIAL during the revisit process to achieve substantial compliance related to such past violations.”

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.