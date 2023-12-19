South Dakota residents to receive funds in Google settlement
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 5:24 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota residents could see money after a settlement was reached between several states and Google over the company’s Play Store misconduct.
According to Attorney General Marty Jackley, Google will pay $630 million in restitution to consumers who were negatively affected by Google’s anti-competitive practices.
Payouts will be distributed directly to South Dakotans who will be contacted by the company.
Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.