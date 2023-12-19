Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

South Dakota residents to receive funds in Google settlement

South Dakota residents could see money after a settlement was reached between several states and Google over the company’s Play Store misconduct.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 5:24 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota residents could see money after a settlement was reached between several states and Google over the company’s Play Store misconduct.

According to Attorney General Marty Jackley, Google will pay $630 million in restitution to consumers who were negatively affected by Google’s anti-competitive practices.

Payouts will be distributed directly to South Dakotans who will be contacted by the company.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

18-year-old arrested for posting sexual picture of ex-girlfriend
2 homes shot in western Sioux Falls in possible drive-by
A Forrest City man died Thursday afternoon after police say he pulled into the path of an...
27-year-old dead after Lincoln County crash
FILE - Officials rescued 35 people who were stranded on broken ice on Upper Red Lake in...
35 people rescued from broken ice on a lake
Three juveniles charged for stolen vehicles in Aberdeen

Latest News

South Dakota residents to receive funds in Google settlement
South Dakota residents to receive funds in Google settlement
Robot recycler: New tech increases efficiency at Sioux Falls recycling plant
Robot recycler: New tech increases efficiency at Sioux Falls recycling plant
WVVA News at 5
On the twelfth day of Christmas...Raleigh County Commission on Aging hosts holiday activities for area’s seniors
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Tuesday First Alert Weather Briefing