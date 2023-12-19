Staff relieved that Apple Tree West will remain open with new ownership

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Apple Tree Children’s Centers announcement last week that it was closing for good brought panic to families, scrambling to find help. Now, one Apple Tree center will be keeping its doors open with new ownership.

Apple Tree West Director Amy Hauff said the center will be staying open, after a new owner will be stepping in on January 15th.

Pete Nelson will be taking on the financial responsibility to keep Apple Tree West open. The center will keep it’s families and children currently enrolled, as well as all of it’s staff. Nelson had served previously as Apple Tree Children’s Centers’ Executive Director, a role he last had 13 years ago.

Hauff said she and Nelson had first spoke on Friday following the news about what could be done to keep the West center open. After some time, Hauff said she heard back from Nelson that he would become its new owner.

“Then I waited, and I waited for my phone to go off. I got the two thumbs up, and then I just burst into tears because I was so happy. I was so glad that my families were saved, my staff was saved, and we can go back to business as usual as soon as possible,” Hauff said.

Hauff said it’s been a tough rollercoaster for many families the past few days. But at least for her families and children currently at the center, she’s glad they will be able to still be a part of their family.

“I know it was crazy. I know parents went through terrible let down, and then extreme joy. We’ve all been feeling that. It’s been really hard. In the end, it is the blessing. Yes, it was hard to go through, but in the end we’re all still going to be here,” Hauff said.

Hauff said while this is a miracle for Apple Tree West, there’s still three other locations in Sioux Falls that could use the help from people that truly care about childcare in the city.

“What we really want is for other people to step up as well. There’s two more locations on the east side, there’s a location over here too over on the west side. There’s great opportunities for people to step up for those centers and keep them open,” Hauff said.

Apple Tree West does have spots available, and is encouraging interested families to come take a tour of the center. Hauff said she hopes that families from other affected Apple Tree locations will reach out if they still need childcare services.

