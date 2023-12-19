Avera Medical Minute
Staying mild the rest of the week

Rain chances Christmas Eve and Christmas Day
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 4:20 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’re going to start off our Tuesday with quite a bit of cloud cover around the region. Clouds will decrease as we head through the rest of today. Highs will jump right back into the 40s this afternoon, but the wind will pick up a little by then. It looks like the mid 40s will continue through the middle of the week with upper 40s being here by Thursday. Thursday is also the first official day of winter! Some parts of the region could even hit 50 by Friday!

All eyes are on this weekend as traveling will be picking up ahead of the Christmas holiday. Due to the increased confidence in seeing some rain and even a changeover into snow by Christmas Day, we’re declaring Christmas Eve (Sunday) and Christmas Day (Monday) as First Alert Weather Days. It’s looking like most of Sunday will feature rain, but a changeover to snow is looking increasingly likely with accumulating snowfall potentially impacting central and western South Dakota.

Stay with your First Alert Weather Team as we track this storm system!

