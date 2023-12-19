Student at East High School found with a firearm, officials say

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - An investigation is underway after officials say a student at East High School was found with a firearm.

The Sioux City Community School District says this happened Tuesday at the “very end of the school day.” A district spokesperson tells KTIV that the building administration acted quickly to ensure all students and staff were safe.

The 15-year-old student, who has not been identified, was taken into custody.

The Sioux City Police Department is investigating the incident. No other details have been released at this time.

