Turner County offices close due to structure issue
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 1:11 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PARKER, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to Turner County Emergency Management, multiple offices in the courthouse will be closed until further notice due to a temporary structure issue.
The offices include the Courtroom, Clerk of Courts, Veterans Office, Register of Deeds, nurse’s office, Social Services, Inter-Lakes Community Action and Emergency Management.
The announcement was made shortly after noon on Tuesday. We will provide updates as they become available.
Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.