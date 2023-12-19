Avera Medical Minute
Turner County offices close due to structure issue

Tuesday's top headlines and weather updates from Dakota News Now.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 1:11 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PARKER, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to Turner County Emergency Management, multiple offices in the courthouse will be closed until further notice due to a temporary structure issue.

The offices include the Courtroom, Clerk of Courts, Veterans Office, Register of Deeds, nurse’s office, Social Services, Inter-Lakes Community Action and Emergency Management.

The announcement was made shortly after noon on Tuesday. We will provide updates as they become available.

More information will follow as it becomes available. Edit: This is due to a temporary structure issue.

Posted by Turner County Emergency Management on Tuesday, December 19, 2023

