Two dogs saved in Sioux Falls structure fire

Two dogs saved in Sioux Falls structure fire
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:11 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two small dogs were saved after a fire started in the kitchen of a southern Sioux Falls home.

According to Sioux Falls Fire Rescue, the call came in around 2:20 p.m. on Monday. The fire was located on the 700 block of E Shadow Creek Lane.

Upon arrival, crews found smoke coming from below the back deck and from the eaves on the west side of the home. After entering, crews found the fire in the kitchen, which had burned through the floor.

The fire was quickly extinguished within a few minutes while other teams conducted a search of the main floor and basement. They were able to save two small dogs and confirmed there were no other occupants in the home.

Crews remained on the scene for an additional hour to complete ventilation efforts, ensuring all hot spots had been extinguished and all the smoke was removed from the home. There were no injuries reported at this incident.

The fire was contained to the kitchen, however, there was extensive smoke damage throughout the home.

The home did not have a sprinkler system and Sioux Falls Fire Rescue encouraged homeowners to limit the use of multiple extension cords and check smoke detectors. The fire is under investigation.

