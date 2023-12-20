Avera Medical Minute
Adult, 2 children rescued after falling through ice into dam in Mission

Wednesday's top headlines and weather updates from Dakota News Now.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 11:02 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MISSION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Rescue crews responded to a report of children falling through the ice into Turtle Dam on Tuesday evening.

The incident happened around 4:53 p.m. at Turtle Dam next to the Sinte Gleska University campus between Mission and Antelope.

According to Mission Volunteer Fire & Rescue, crews found both children had safely been removed to an area in the middle of the water by a security officer from the university.

The officer had been alerted to the children in the water and fell through the ice in an attempt to rescue them.

He was able to rescue both children, and “all three exited the water to the reeds and waited for help to arrive,” according to the Mission Volunteer Fire & Rescue.

The following agencies and individuals responded to the incident: Mission Volunteer Fire & Rescue, Rosebud Sioux Tribe Ambulance Service, Rosebud Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement Services and local friends and neighbors.

