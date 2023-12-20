Avera Medical Minute
Animal Control searching for dog that bit woman on Sioux Falls walking trail

Wednesday's top headlines and weather updates from Dakota News Now.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Sunday around 7:00 p.m., a woman was bit by a dog on a walking trail near West 47th Street and South Plateau Trail in Sioux Falls.

The woman was on the trail when she met a medium-sized black labrador retriever mix with floppy ears being chased by its owner.

The dog jumped on the woman and scraped her stomach with its teeth.

The owner didn’t share any information with the woman but was described as a white man who appeared to be in his thirties.

Animal Control needs to identify the dog in this incident to verify its vaccinations. If you have any information on this dog, please call Sioux Falls Animal Control at 367-7000.

Schemmel named director of USD athletics
Marshall woman dies from stabbing injuries
