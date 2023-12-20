Animal Control searching for dog that bit woman on Sioux Falls walking trail

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Sunday around 7:00 p.m., a woman was bit by a dog on a walking trail near West 47th Street and South Plateau Trail in Sioux Falls.

The woman was on the trail when she met a medium-sized black labrador retriever mix with floppy ears being chased by its owner.

The dog jumped on the woman and scraped her stomach with its teeth.

The owner didn’t share any information with the woman but was described as a white man who appeared to be in his thirties.

Animal Control needs to identify the dog in this incident to verify its vaccinations. If you have any information on this dog, please call Sioux Falls Animal Control at 367-7000.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.