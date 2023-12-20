Apple Tree closures: Tax returns raise questions

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - While Apple Tree Children’s Center has announced a reversal of closing all four locations and will keep one open under a new director, parents still have questions.

Many are wondering how a vibrant child care center changed so drastically that they’d announce closures in less than 30 days.

It certainly has been frustrating for parents who have their kids enrolled at the Apple Tree Children’s Centers in Sioux Falls recently.

Apple Tree is a nonprofit, and Dakota News Now talked to an expert about what could be going on behind the scenes.

Apple Tree Children’s Center changed to a nonprofit organization over 20 years ago.

“A 501(c)(3) public charity recognized by the IRS,” said Michael Wyland, owner and partner at Sumption & Wyland.

We’ve asked nonprofit consultant Michael Wyland to review the public tax returns, which raise questions.

“Randall Stewart is both the board chair and the executive director. It’s unusual for a single individual to hold both posts at the same time,” said Wyland.

In addition to his executive director salary of just over $62,000 in 2022, he is also one of the landlords of Apple Tree.

“He receives rental income from a number of the facilities that Apple Tree operates programs from, so apparently, he is the owner or part owner of many of the locations that Apple Tree uses of $526,000,” said Wyland.

This means just under $600,000 income.

“His wife draws a salary from Apple Tree, and his son draws his salary from Apple Tree,” said Wyland.

The last four years of tax filings show a profit.

“In fact, in 2022, their net revenue after expenses was $1.2 million. And I can only speculate that something major must have happened during 2023,” said Wyland.

We checked with the Department of Labor, which indicated there were no recent audits of Apple Tree or related company WL Incorporated. Court records reveal litigation underway regarding a child injured in their care, resulting in a partial amputation of a finger.

While looking through the returns, Wyland has advice for other nonprofits.

“Have arm’s length bidding opportunities so that if anyone questions whether or not an insider is gaining an unfair advantage, you can document the fact that no, that’s not true,” he said.

Our First Alert Investigators have reached out to Randall Stewart and another board member, and we are awaiting their response.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.